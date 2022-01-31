A female citizen policewoman held a litigation in the Fujairah Civil Court, against a Gulf woman who was convicted of assaulting her while performing her work, by beating her, and resisting her with violence, force and insults, demanding that the defendant pay her an amount of 51,000 compensation for the material, moral and psychological damages she sustained, and the court ruled that The plaintiff is entitled to 25 thousand dirhams in compensation for the material and moral damages she sustained.

In detail, the Public Prosecution referred a Gulf accused to the Fujairah Court, for convicting her of beating two policewomen, resisting them with violence and force, and insulting them with words that offend their honor, while performing their job, which led to their injury.

The Fujairah Criminal Court issued a verdict, stating, “Putting the accused under the electronic police monitoring system for her in her home in the Emirate of Fujairah, by installing an electronic bracelet to monitor her, provided that she stay in her home for one year for the first charge, and a fine of 10,000 dirhams for the second charge, with obligating her to With the charges of the case, the Fujairah Appeal Court reduced the sentence, to six months in prison, and a fine of 5,000 dirhams, “for her conviction on charges of assaulting security personnel by beating them, resisting them with violence and force, and insulting them.”

While one of the two victims in a civil lawsuit at the Fujairah Civil Court submitted a newspaper, in which she demanded a financial compensation of 51,000 dirhams, for what resulted from the defendant’s action to her through her consistent mistake in the papers, which caused material, moral and psychological damage to her as a result of being insulted with the most heinous words, as well as infringement She was beaten while doing her job in the Fujairah court building, while she was in her uniform representing the Fujairah Police.

For its part, the Civil Court decided that it is legally established, and according to the provisions of Articles 50 and 49 of the Federal Evidence Law, that the criminal judgment has force in civil and criminal cases whenever it has a necessary chapter in the occurrence of the act constituting the common basis between civil and criminal lawsuits And in the legal description of this act and attributing it to its perpetrator, and the criminal court ruled to convict her on the basis that the wrong element had been definitively proven on her side, and since it was clear from the facts that this mistake committed by the accused (the defendant) was the cause of the incident of infringement and the injury sustained by the plaintiff. The judgment has become final and final, according to the evidence of the official testimony submitted by the plaintiff, and issued by the Fujairah Public Prosecution.

The Civil Court held that it is decided that “the safety of the body is a right for every person, which means that compensation for the damage that occurred as a result of the infringement or harm to him is established, even if the injured person is acquitted and recovered from the injuries.” Therefore, the Fujairah Civil Court ruled to oblige the defendant to pay the plaintiff an amount of 25 thousand dirhams. Compensation for the material and moral damages she sustained, and her obligation to pay fees and expenses, and for attorneys’ fees.



