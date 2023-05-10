A partial civil court in Ras al-Khaimah obligated a private company to pay an assistant engineer (Arab) 25.7 thousand dirhams in exchange for his due wages, an end-of-service gratuity, and compensation for his arbitrary dismissal, in addition to a travel ticket allowance to his country, and the appropriate suit fees, expenses, and attorney’s fees.

In detail, the plaintiff stated in the case papers that he was brought from the company with the profession of a farmer due to the lack of a “quota for the establishment”, and the contract continued to include his work as a farmer contrary to the truth as he works in a private company as a technician and assistant engineer in the engineering office of the company for a salary of 2668 dirhams, and he continued to practice his work for four years and left him due to the company’s refusal to pay his salaries for a period of five months, and demanded that the company pay him 44 thousand and 595 dirhams labor dues and refer the case to the investigation to prove, with the testimony of witnesses, that he stopped working at the request of the owner of the company.

The representative of the company submitted a memorandum that included that the plaintiff’s salary was 2,250 dirhams, that he had stopped his work on his own, and that he had borrowed 3,308 dirhams. He left work on his own and did not file a complaint with the competent authorities.

The testimony of the two proof witnesses stated that the plaintiff worked as a technician in the company’s laboratory and that he received a salary of 2,600 dirhams. The first witness decided that the reason for the plaintiff’s departure from work was due to non-payment of his salary, while the second witness denied knowing the reason for leaving work. The two witnesses decided that the plaintiff did not take his leave for a period exceeding a month during the other two years.

And it was stated in the operative part of a partial civil court ruling, that since the reasons for the termination of the work relationship are due to the company due to its breach of its obligations and non-payment of the plaintiff’s salaries, and accordingly the court concluded that the plaintiff’s dismissal from his work was done illegally, and as long as it was proven that his work period started from June 2018 until November 2022, so that his work period is estimated at four years and five months, for which he is entitled to an end-of-service gratuity allowance of 8,301 dirhams and 25 fils, which the company is obligated to pay, in addition to 4,000 dirhams for arbitrary dismissal as compensation due to him for his dismissal, in addition to 13,430 dirhams, the value of salaries due within five months.

She explained that as long as it was proven that the termination of work belongs to the company, as the plaintiff left his job due to non-payment of his salaries, the court tends to oblige it to pay the allowance for a plane ticket to his country, and accordingly the court orders the defendant to pay the plaintiff 25 thousand dirhams, 732 dirhams and 25 fils. In return for his due wages, an end-of-service gratuity allowance, and compensation for his arbitrary dismissal, and obligated her to pay him an allowance for a ticket to his country, and the appropriate suit fees, expenses, attorney’s fees, and the dismissal of the case in what exceeded that.