Abu Dhabi (Etihad)

The fifth edition of the ADNOC Abu Dhabi Marathon, whose competitions were held today, organized by the Abu Dhabi Sports Council and ADNOC, witnessed an unparalleled atmosphere with the participation of more than 25,000 runners, male and female, from 168 countries from around the world.

The marathon race witnessed the success of the Kenyan runner, who holds five major marathon titles, Brigid Kosgei, in setting a record for the women’s category, in her first participation in the global event, after covering the distance in a time of 2:19:15, beating the record by a full minute. Previously, five minutes behind her closest competitor, Hawi Vesa Gigia, who finished the race with a time of 2:24:03, while Ethelmahu Sentai came in third place and completed the race in a time of 2:25:36.

Eritrean Amari Helmichael Samson also gave an amazing performance and finished the race course in a time of 2:07:10 and achieved a brilliant victory, ahead of the second-place finisher, Kenyan Leonard Barsoton, who recorded a time of 2:09:37, and ahead of his compatriot Ilham Tanui Ozbilin, who recorded a time of 2:09:37. His first participation in a marathon with a time of 2:10:16.

Ethiopian Halifum Kessefi won the 10 km race in a time of 28:27 minutes, and his compatriot Zenashwork Yeno won in a time of 33:23 minutes.

The winners were crowned by Arif Hamad Al Awani, Secretary General of the Abu Dhabi Sports Council, Yasser Al Mazrouei, CEO of the Human Resources, Institutional and Commercial Support Department at ADNOC, Dr. Saleh Al Hashemi, Head of the Commercial Affairs and In-Country Value Promotion Department at ADNOC, and Talal Al Hashemi, Executive Director of the Sports Development Sector at ADNOC. Abu Dhabi Sports Council, Engineer Ali Al Dhaheri, Managing Director and CEO of Tadweer, Suhail Al Arifi, Executive Director of the Events Sector at Abu Dhabi Sports Council, Ricky Donguez, Director of Sports Marketing for Nike, and Dr. Ali Al Obaidli, Chairman of the National Committee for Organ Transplantation (Department of Health ).

The marathon and relay marathon attracted 2,863 participants, the 10 km race attracted 5,320 participants, the 5 km race attracted 7,575 participants, and the 2.5 km race attracted 9,280 participants.

For his part, Arif Hamad Al Awani, Secretary General of the Abu Dhabi Sports Council, said: “The competitions of the fifth edition of the ADNOC Abu Dhabi Marathon witnessed a distinguished atmosphere, especially in light of the unprecedented number of participants who belong to diverse cultures and different levels of physical fitness, as the races attracted an elite group of international runners to the On the side of athletes of determination and the Paralympics, which reflects our firm commitment to the inclusiveness that has always distinguished UAE society.”

Al Awani added: “The marathon received great interest from various segments of our society. We saw participants from youth, children and families, which made the ADNOC Abu Dhabi Marathon a comprehensive event in every sense of the word and an occasion that brings together all segments of society in one place.”

For his part, Yasser Saeed Al Mazrouei, CEO of ADNOC’s Human Resources, Institutional and Commercial Support Department, said: “The marathon recorded high standards and distinguished performances from the participants, which embodies the most wonderful meanings of determination.

The ADNOC Abu Dhabi Marathon has continued its journey of brilliance and excellence for five years, and brings together participants seeking to enhance their health and achieve excellence and fame from all over the earth, to paint the most beautiful picture of the UAE society, an oasis of tolerance, love and brotherhood among different cultures and generations.

Commenting on her remarkable achievement, Kenyan Kosgei said: “I am proud of this achievement and setting a record on the marathon course in Abu Dhabi, which I am visiting for the first time, especially since I am returning from an injury in the New York Marathon last month, and I look forward to returning to Abu Dhabi and participating again in next year’s edition, especially after… “I experienced the wonderful atmosphere here and received good treatment from everyone.”

In turn, Amari Samson said: “I am very happy to achieve first place and achieve my best time in my first marathon, and I intend to participate in the next edition of the ADNOC Abu Dhabi Marathon and achieve a new record time.”

The ADNOC Abu Dhabi Marathon Race Village shined again in this year’s edition and provided visitors from families and friends with a diverse destination full of the most wonderful entertainment activities, including food trailers, a children’s play area, and many entertaining activities in the Energy for Life area, ensuring the provision of multiple options that guarantee hundreds of visitors a great time. Distinctive, and adds more splendor to the festival atmosphere.

The marathon included many initiatives in support of the environment, centered around enhancing sustainability, and the organizers were keen to take the necessary measures to ensure a positive impact on the environment and society.

Participants in the marathon passed many landmarks in Abu Dhabi, including the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque, Wahat Al Karama, and Zayed Sports City, in addition to Al Hosn Palace and the Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Tower.