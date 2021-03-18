The Sharjah Police General Command stated that it launched an electronic campaign, on the seventh of this March, under the slogan «Do not lose your focus on the road», with the aim of spreading traffic awareness among drivers of vehicles to reduce the offense of busyness other than the road, to reduce the occurrence of traffic accidents and the negative effects that result from them More than 25,000 drivers have benefited from it.

The Director of the External Roads Patrol Branch at Sharjah Police, Captain Fahd Al Balushi, confirmed that the campaign was launched through social media sites and official radio stations in the country, and its owner activated the civil patrol to monitor the violations of distraction from the road, to communicate with drivers of violating vehicles and make them aware of the seriousness of the violations they committed, which target the campaign Reducing its incidence, as the number of beneficiaries of the campaign has reached more than 25,000 beneficiaries so far. He explained that the driver’s lack of concentration is among the reasons that have led to a number of accidents in the past years.





