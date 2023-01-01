Dina Johnny (Dubai)

Directors of universities, schools and nurseries in the UAE are following up on the implementation of development plans and new directions related to education, which were expressed by those in charge of the sector during the meetings of the UAE government. Experts emphasized that cooperation between the various parties to the educational process in the public and private sectors plays a prominent role in achieving the national vision for education, expressing their special paths that they apply in their schools, universities and nurseries, which meet international practices and provide students with critical thinking skills and the freedom to express their talents. The keenness of the educational cadres to discover, embrace and develop them in a way that suits the Emirati identity. The annual meetings of the UAE government dealt with future directions in education, through the implementation of 30 programs and projects within 6 ambitious tracks within the strategic projects that aim to enhance the country’s competitiveness and support its national economy by providing new generations with advanced knowledge and skills. The education ministers also explained the most prominent development plans that they intend to implement in order to achieve national aspirations. These plans and projects are summarized in 25 axes.

These are: redeveloping the national curricula, expanding the scope of public schools, launching pilot schools to accommodate larger numbers of students, developing mechanisms to motivate teachers and supportive paths to develop their competencies, increasing enrollment rates for children in nurseries and kindergartens, developing flexible frameworks for higher education institutions, in addition to studying and reviewing curricula, test methods and general performance. For government schools, stand on the optimal management system, develop methods and mechanisms that suit the requirements of the current stage, work on modernizing operational systems, provide all safety and care requirements, employ 979 teachers, 365 specialists, and 1,691 bus supervisors, including 423 Emiratis, and provide support and training to develop teachers’ capabilities to perform functional requirements and achieve quality. Targeted advertising teachers councils.

The axes also include the preparation of a comprehensive regulatory framework and a set of development policies within 12 main axes

Launching the first phase of the transformation process in the Emirate of Ajman and launching the professional development program for leaders and teachers

Launching an updated educational curriculum for the early stages of education and attracting national competencies.

It also includes studying the tracks system and providing multiple options to enable students to develop their abilities and tendencies

While consolidating Emirati identity and culture is a top priority, with attention to the Arabic language and its skills.

Dr. Faisal Al-Ayyan, Director of the Higher Colleges of Technology Complex, stressed that the annual meeting of the government, especially at the level of the education session, is of great importance to the institutions operating in this sector, as it provides a comprehensive vision on national visions and directions for the next stage and the most prominent issues and goals that must be focused on, in a way that guarantees Unity and integration of work between educational institutions, in line with the aspirations of the wise leadership. He pointed out that the meetings confirm the importance of the human element, preparing it and enabling it for the future, pointing out that the expected role of universities in the next stage goes beyond the stage of preparation and qualification to support employment and participation in promoting this at the level of the private sector as a strategic and vital partner in national development, and said that education and Emiratisation are files of interest It is a fundamental priority, and success in both of them requires more cooperation from educational institutions and society to bring them to the desired level, especially in light of the great support from the leadership at all levels, especially at the level of legislation, laws and initiatives.

As for the contribution of the Higher Colleges of Technology in providing students with the skills required for the labor market and constantly developing them with changing professional requirements. Dr. Al-Ayyan said that the Higher Colleges of Technology have, at every stage, work strategies based on national visions and directions, and on the development of their roles and objectives to serve the changes. He pointed out that colleges attach great importance to empowering students with skills in light of the dynamism and constant changes that characterize the reality of the labor market, the quality of jobs, their priorities and the skills they need. He added: Today, the colleges give their students the opportunity to study internationally accredited professional certificates according to their specializations, after these certificates have been linked to the colleges’ programs, and they represent one of the privileges that have enhanced the employment opportunities of graduates.

He mentioned that there are advisory councils for each program that includes those concerned with the program from the colleges and representatives of employers. These councils meet annually, during which they discuss the outputs of each program in terms of knowledge and skills, and take their opinions regarding opportunities for development and improvement in accordance with future market requirements.

Dr. Al-Ayyan said that the colleges also focused on the private sector to encourage students to join it, by adopting practical training, which gives them the opportunity to deal closely with this sector, and thus enhance their job opportunities after graduation, pointing out that about 85% of students today are trained. in this sector.

The colleges have also established a “cadres” platform in which students who are looking for work register to be individually prepared to work in various sectors, through career counseling services for students, and to review available jobs periodically.

Dr. Al-Ayyan considered that the colleges’ transformation into free creative economic zones to graduate companies and entrepreneurs in accordance with the wise government’s directives represented an important turning point in the colleges’ role, which expanded to include embracing innovative ideas and student projects and developing them into startups. Indeed, companies owned by students have been created and commercial licenses have been obtained to practice work. This means that students today have skills that help them build their professional future and create job opportunities for other young people.

Dr. Al-Ayyan confirmed that the colleges today are entering a new phase towards the centenary and will attach great importance to the aspect of preparation at the professional and technical level, empowering graduates with future skills, working in complementarity with the private sector, supporting the employment of graduates as a strategic goal, enhancing entrepreneurship skills and developing ideas to enable students even after graduation to create their career opportunities.

Dr. Issa Al Bastaki, President of the University of Dubai, said that the future directions of higher education in the UAE will witness a breakthrough and a great qualitative shift that keeps pace with the present and simulates the future. private and with the industrial community, also focused on innovation, sustainability and lifelong learning.

In the near future, which will witness a major and qualitative shift that races against time and keeps pace with its changes, and focuses on acquired skills, professional and applied certificates, continuous learning, and empowering students and graduates with advanced technology that keeps pace with future specialties and jobs. The successive educational leaps will result in an educational boom that will change the perspective of the concept of learning, and the educational system will be flexible in all its elements.

He added that by using the high-speed technology and infrastructure that the UAE enjoys, it has become possible to develop the non-traditional curriculum and education so that the new system allows the educational process to take place from anywhere, at any time, from any device, and from any international doctor, as the educational process will be a personal, linked learning. per capita.

Dr. Al Bastaki indicated that the University of Dubai, in accordance with its plans and strategic vision for the future, is working to diversify and modernize majors in a way that meets the needs of the labor market and keeps pace with scientific developments, and that the university is awaiting official accreditation from the Academic Accreditation Authority of the Ministry of Education for a number of new study programs that include bachelor’s degrees. And master’s degrees to be offered next September, and that the addition of these programs is necessary to keep pace with the changing needs and requirements of the labor market. He said that the new and qualitative majors for the master’s degree include master’s programs in electrical engineering, electronic security, information technology, artificial intelligence, “internet of things” and computer engineering at the College of Engineering, as well as master’s programs in digital marketing, financial technology and strategic human capital at Dubai Business School, while the bachelor’s degree includes Bachelor’s degree in Law.

future jobs

Dr. Adel Al Zarooni, founder of the Citizens School, confirmed:

The importance of preparing children for jobs that have not yet been created, to be entrepreneurs in the future, which means that teachers and generational builders must focus on teaching a specific set of subjects in the classroom, as well as changing the method of education, and the role of the teacher in the educational process.

He said that his school’s mission is based on searching for better methods to reimagine the traditional education experience, and to challenge what is known in the field of learning by giving children the freedom to choose the way to explore topics that interest them, expand their horizons, encourage them to learn new technologies, and help them choose the paths that interest them. Spark their passion and enable them to reach their fullest potential.

He added, “As part of the private education sector, we have always enjoyed the spirit of initiative and the energy needed to work, and are optimistic about what can be achieved now and in the future, and are keen to play our part in order to consolidate the UAE’s position as a global center of excellence in the field of education within a diversified knowledge economy.”

On the challenges of early education, Louisa McCormack, Director of the Lady Bird Nursery, explained that during the preparation phase for the future, we find that the main challenge we face is hiring staff with various specializations. The ability to retain qualified employees in the UAE is a challenge as there are many job opportunities in the country that offer workers wide options to move and work elsewhere.

Another challenge with children in nursery school is that students are punctual and often miss the first part of lessons. This can also have an unsettling effect on other students in the class. Finally, we also noticed repercussions from the pandemic and its significant impact on children’s social skills, which makes the period of stability for children slower compared to before. On how it contributes to the development of early education through the services they provide, she said that the goal is to provide comprehensive care and education of the highest quality that will enable all our children to become successful learners, self-confident individuals, effective contributors and responsible citizens.

Discovering students’ talents

David Cook, Principal of Repton School Dubai and Head of the Education Department at Excella, said that during the main session in government meetings on education, the role of the successful educational system in discovering and developing students’ talents was highlighted by building and supporting their capabilities, and setting up mechanisms to motivate teachers, in addition to To cooperate with the private sector to achieve a comprehensive and diversified education that builds a generation aware of the requirements of life and work.

He continued: Future career options have become more dynamic and creative despite the challenges the world faced, such as the Corona pandemic, which also made gains for the educational system. Students and adults alike were able to overcome their fear of technology and learn new skills and new ways of learning and communicating. Despite concerns about excessive screen time by students, the pandemic has accelerated the skills of teachers and students as technology is the newest and most important educational tool in the field of teaching, and at the same time, students have become bolder and their spirit of initiative and collaboration has been enhanced. This has provided outside companies with an opportunity to collaborate with schools to pursue 21st century skills.

He added, “We have had many students over the past several years who are working on developing applications and software that may one day become a commercial application or an application in the field of business.” He pointed out that as long as distinguished schools provide young people with the skills of learning in the twenty-first century to provide them with opportunities in the future to successfully transition to the stage of work and autonomy, with an emphasis on critical and creative thinking, students will enjoy very wide dynamic options and will continue to succeed.