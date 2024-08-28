Islamabad (Agencies)

25 terrorists were killed and 11 others were injured during a successful security operation carried out by security forces in the Tirah Valley area of ​​Khyber tribal district in northwestern Pakistan.

The Pakistani Army’s media department explained in a statement yesterday that the operation was carried out based on intelligence information that monitored terrorist activity, adding that 4 security personnel were killed during the clashes with the terrorists.

On the other hand, the police in the Lakki Marwat area in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province in northwestern Pakistan announced that an officer was injured in an attack by unknown gunmen on a tax collection point run by the police in the area.

Last Monday, militants killed dozens of people in a series of attacks in which they took control of a highway in Balochistan province, killing 23 people.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif condemned the attacks.

“In Balochistan, the doors of negotiation are always open to those who believe in Pakistan and accept its constitution and flag,” he said in a speech at a cabinet meeting.

“Their sole aim is to stop Pakistan’s progress and sabotage development projects,” Sharif said.