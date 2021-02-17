The Committee for Preparing the Draft Recommendations in the Advisory Council of the Emirate of Sharjah approved 25 recommendations that the Roads and Transport Authority in the emirate must complete to implement paving and road projects, infrastructure development and transportation projects in all cities and regions of the Emirate of Sharjah according to an announced plan in which priority is given to new suburbs.

The council confirmed that the recommendations made by the committee after the council discussed in one of its previous sessions the policy of the Sharjah Roads and Transport Authority, and approved 25 recommendations after making several amendments and additions to them, the most important of which focused on accelerating the completion of the study carried out by the authority since 2017 regarding the “comprehensive transport plan in Sharjah.” For the year 2040 », and aligning them with the directions of planning future cities to reach an integrated and sustainable transportation system, paving and implementing internal roads in commercial and industrial areas in various parts of the cities and regions of the emirate, in order to preserve the development of economic and investment projects, and their sustainability to attract investors in the emirate.

The council added that among the recommendations also include paving the road leading to the popularity of Muhdhab and its internal streets, studying adding paths to Al Dhaid Street – Sharjah, and establishing a tunnel in the area of ​​“Tal Al Zafaran” to connect it with Jabal Omar in the city of Dhaid in order to preserve the safety of its users in coordination with the authorities Concerned, benefit from traffic accident statistics to apply the best practices followed when placing bumps, especially in vital streets in various regions of the emirate, such as (Al-Taawun Street in Sharjah, Sheikh Khaled Street and the Corniche in Khorfakkan, Corniche Street in Kalba), and study the possibility of replacing them with instructional panels and radars to control speeds or Pedestrian crossing bridges and tunnels and other safety measures.





