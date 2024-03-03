Over the last few years there has been a lot of discussion about how easy it is to get to the Mexican National Team. It seems that it is enough for a footballer to show some sparks and have good press for the coach in turn to decide to give him a chance with the Tri major.
Looking ahead to the Final Four of the Concacaf Nations League, Jaime Lozano included 60 footballers in a pre-list to face the competition. In this call some surprises appear such as Brian García, Rafael Fernández, Rodrigo López, Denzell García, Diego Medina, Juan Domínguez or Edgar López.
Below we present a list of 20 players who were called up to the senior Mexican National Team and who you probably don't remember during their brief time in the tricolor.
'Jagger' Martínez, former América and San Luis player, was called up by Sven Goran Eriksson to be part of Tri. The midfielder had a brief stint with the national team. In total he played eight matches.
For more news about the Mexican team
The footballer had a great breakthrough in the first division with Santos Laguna. In August 2019, thanks to his good level, she was called by Gerardo Martino for the national team. The 'Little Witch' did not debut with El Tri.
'Guti' is fondly remembered in Santos Laguna, where he shone as a right back. Despite being one of the best in his position, he was ignored by different Tri technicians. In 2010 he received a call, the coach was José Manuel 'Chepo' de la Torre, but he was injured and was never called again. Did you remember him in the Mexican National Team?
At some point it seemed that the red and white youth player would be the next great Mexican defender, however, Olivas was erased from the Sacred Flock and sent to Mazatlán. At some point, Gerardo Martino called him to the Tri mayor. With the national team he participated in a couple of friendlies and so far he has not returned.
The Yucatecan full-back lived his best moments as a professional soccer player in Monterrey, where he is fondly remembered. Thanks to his good performances, and the lack of a quality full-back, he received an opportunity from Sven Goran Eriksson. He only played one game.
Valadez was a good forward prospect, but he never delivered what was expected of him. Surprisingly, he was called up by Hugo Sánchez in 2007 and played a couple of friendlies. He did not return to any call.
The winger at one time was considered one of the most important promises of the United States and Mexico. Both teams fought for his services and the player chose Tri. Gerardo Martino called him up and had him play two games in the Gold Cup and two friendlies.
Historically, the Mexican National Team has struggled to find its full-backs. 'Cherokee' Pérez was one of the many defenders who passed without pain or glory for the Mexican National Team and did not fill the eye. He played a friendly against Brazil. Something to brag about on his resume.
The player who emerged from Tecos showed sparks, but was never able to consolidate. He was called up in 2008 for a friendly against Chile. He disappeared from Tri's surroundings quickly.
The Mexican-American soccer player has been playing in Liga MX for many years and is barely 24. His career has gone from strength to strength. Thanks to his potential and performance, he was called to the senior Mexican National Team and played three games.
Lucas Ayala is remembered by Atlas fans. Thanks to his good performance with the red and black team, he received a call to the Mexican National Team. Eriksson only gave the naturalized Mexican Argentine 60 minutes in a friendly duel against Sweden.
'Chepe' Guerrero played for several Liga MX teams, including Atlante, Puebla and Club América. In 2007 he was called up to play in El Tri, a friendly against Panama that was suspended. The midfielder was not required again.
The right back was part of Cruz Azul for several years. He was summoned by Miguel Herrera in 2014 for a friendly duel. Chávez did not fill the eye of 'Piojo' and he did not receive any more opportunities.
The Mexican defender reached a good level after leaving América to sign with Toluca. He was called up by Gerardo Martino to play a friendly match against Ecuador. His performance was not good. He has not been called again by any of the 'Tata's' successors.
'Pikolín' earned his call to El Tri based on his work with Pumas. Juan Carlos Osorio gave him the opportunity and although he appeared in some calls for official matches, he was not able to debut with the Mexican National Team.
Melitón Hernández was called by Miguel Herrera to be part of El Tri. He was part of the squad for the 2015 Copa América and played a couple of friendlies. He did not have a very memorable journey with the Aztec team.
After an outstanding performance in the U17 World Cup, Gómez received an opportunity for the Tri Mayor. Gerardo Martino called him up for the European tour that the Aztec team made in 2020. He did not debut with the team and has not been called up again.
Zaldívar was summoned six times by Juan Carlos Osorio. He played five friendlies and an elimination duel towards the 2018 World Cup. He has not been called up again.
The Mexican full-back stood out a lot for his handling of social networks and his charisma. His level allowed him to play seven matches with El Tri, three friendlies, two in the Gold Cup, one in a World Cup qualifier and one more in the Copa América.
The midfielder was part of the Mexican team that faced the 2015 Copa América. He played one match in this competition and two friendlies. He was not called again by coaches after Miguel Herrera.
Miguel Fraga has traveled the league in Liga MX. He was called up by Juan Carlos Osorio for the Confederations Cup and the Gold Cup. He never debuted with the Mexican team.
Lucas Lobos broke the Liga MX with Tigres. His call to the national team came very late and when the player was going through a bad personal time. He was called up to play in the 2014 World Cup qualifiers, but never made his debut.
The central defender's career never exploded as expected. The player from Toluca showed a lot of promise in his first tournaments, to the point of being called to the senior team. He has played three games with El Tri.
'Chema' Cárdenas is an element that passed through most of the Liga MX clubs. The winger/winger was called up to the Mexican National Team between 2009 and 2013. He only played four games.
'Quick' Mendoza was called up by Miguel Herrera for the playoffs for the 2014 World Cup. He was on the bench for both matches in the series against New Zealand. The forward did not participate with El Tri and was not called up again.
#players #don39t #remember #Mexican #National #Team
Leave a Reply