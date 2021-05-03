25 people were killed in an accident between two boats in Bangladesh

Twenty-five people were killed today, Monday, in a collision between two boats in a river in central Bangladesh, police said.

“We have rescued five people and pulled out 25 bodies,” said local police chief Meraz Hussain, after a boat carrying at least 30 people and a boat carrying sand collided in the Padma River near the city of Sheepshar.

Firefighters and residents are continuing their searches, while other people are still missing, according to another policeman.

Accidents between ships are often recorded in Bangladesh located on a delta and crossing hundreds of rivers. Millions of people depend on boats for their movement, especially in coastal areas, but these ships are often dilapidated and carry more than their carrying capacity.

Dhows sail loaded with sand and it can be difficult to see in rough waters, especially when the light is dim.

And in early April, 30 people died when a crowded ferry carrying about fifty passengers from Narayangang in the center of the country collided with a cargo ship.

In June, a ferry sank in Dhaka after another ferry hit it down the stern. At least 32 people were killed in the accident.