January 29, 2023 18:39
25 people died, 21 were missing, and about 38,000 were displaced in Madagascar after a tropical storm hit the northeast of the country last week, according to the Office of Risk and Disaster Management, Sunday.
This government body indicated that the bad weather that struck this island in the Indian Ocean affected a total of 83,181 people.
Storm Chineso, which hit the country on January 19, caused flooding and cut off roads leading to the capital, Antananarivo.
It also temporarily turned into a tropical cyclone, with winds ranging from 118 to 166 kilometers per hour, before it decreased in intensity.
This country, which is one of the poorest in the world, is prone to many storms and hurricanes between November and April every year.
Source: agencies
#people #killed #storm #struck #Madagascar
Leave a Reply