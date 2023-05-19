The fire brigade and the Royal Dutch Rescue Company (KNRM) rescued 25 people on Thursday evening from a sailing ship that was in danger of sinking off the coast of Vlieland. Firefighters helped keep the boat afloat. A leak has now been closed and the ship is stable, a spokeswoman for the fire service said around 00:30 in the night from Thursday to Friday. The fire brigade has left and the two-man crew is still carrying out work