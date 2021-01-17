The Director of the Ajman Medical District, Hamad Tarim Al Shamsi, revealed the opening of a new center dedicated to vaccinating individuals with the “Covid-19” vaccine in Ajman in the Mushairef region, this week, in addition to six centers dedicated to providing the vaccine, indicating that the centers are witnessing a turnout of all members of society It receives nearly 4,000 residents and citizens every day, within precautionary and preventive measures, and allocating special places for women and others for men.

And he indicated that the turnout by citizens has increased day by day since the start of the vaccination campaign, and reached about 25% of the percentage of people who received the vaccine against the Corona virus, indicating that there are five field teams that provide the vaccine in workers ’places, citizens’ homes, and people of determination and diseases. Chronic, according to their desire and request, pointing out that the teams have begun vaccinating educational and teaching staff in private and government schools in the emirate. He added that the field teams also began visiting the elderly and people of determination in their homes, and visiting government headquarters and hotels, indicating that the vaccination is done in two doses, the first is given and the second is followed after 21 days, calling on all members of society to speed up and take vaccinations for “Covid-19.” », In order to strengthen their immunity and protect them from the negative effects of the epidemic.

In turn, the specialist in family medicine and health care at the Ministry of Health and Community Protection, Director of Al Hamidiyah Health Center, one of the centers designated to provide the vaccine for “Covid-19” in Ajman, Marwa Al Balushi, confirmed that the centers dedicated to providing the vaccine are witnessing a daily turnout, interaction and increase by all members of society. Pointing out that the initial demand for vaccination was weak, but the percentage increased significantly due to the high level of awareness among individuals and community groups, noting that specialized centers are being opened to provide the vaccine according to the increasing numbers, to accommodate them and prevent crowds and reach the largest possible community.

She added that there are external sites that provide the vaccine to those wishing to take it, as there are field teams that visit government departments, universities and schools, pointing out that these field teams provide vaccination daily to about 1000 people.

She indicated that a new center will be opened soon, with the aim of expanding places for vaccination, and to accommodate all those who wish to vaccinate, stressing the importance of the matter to protect society and strengthen public immunity, especially for the elderly, people of determination and those with chronic diseases.

For his part, the official of the field teams to vaccinate individuals against the Corona virus in Ajman, Tariq Abu Al-Khair, confirmed that approximately 10 field sites (hotels, schools, government departments, and the homes of senior citizens, people of determination, and those with chronic diseases) are visited daily to provide the customized vaccine against “ Covid-19 »wherever they are, to protect them and enhance their immunity against the virus, indicating that the turnout of citizens increases day after day. He pointed out that the anti-virus vaccination program is divided into several groups, including field groups and centers designated for providing the vaccine, as these groups are headed by a trained team specialized in administering vaccines, providing all forms of logistical support and information on a daily basis to those concerned, indicating that the teams conduct field checks on the eligibility of places. Designated for providing the vaccine, and its fulfillment of the health conditions and standards and the necessary requirements to ensure that the process proceeds as required, in accordance with the directives of the health authorities in the country, in order to reach recovery among all.

He stressed the importance of all members of society adhering to preventive measures while taking the vaccine, and the necessity of wearing a muzzle, physical distancing, washing hands and continuous sterilization, to protect them in order to reach a safe society free of epidemics.

Vaccination procedures

“Emirates Today” monitored the journey of the customer wanting to take the vaccine in Ajman centers designated to provide the “Covid-19” vaccine, as it starts from the reception through the technical teams, and then questions are asked about his health condition, and in case there are reasons that require an interview with the doctor, he is referred to the doctor on The center is to take his advice, and then he is vaccinated as soon as possible within five minutes, and after taking the vaccine he waits for 10 minutes to make sure that there are no or symptoms appear, then leave the center.

In addition, an increasing demand among the elderly and women, especially citizens, was monitored to take the vaccine, as they confirmed that they came to take the vaccine to reach a safe and sound society as soon as possible, and to return to normal life as it was in the past, calling on all members of society to hurry and take vaccinations to protect themselves and their health Others, pointing out that all procedures for receiving the public are smooth and simple, and the vaccination process does not take long.

• 5 field teams provide the vaccine daily to 1000 people.





Follow our latest local and sports news, and the latest political and economic developments via Google news

