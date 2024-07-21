Broadcast had a larger audience than in 2020, but smaller than in 2016; “Fox News” attracted the most viewers

The speech of Donald Trump (Republican), held on the last day of the Republican Convention, on Thursday (Jul 18, 2024), was watched by 25 million people, according to Nielsen data released by Axios.

The audience was higher than that of the speech for the 2020 election, when 23.8 million viewers watched the speech by the then president running for reelection. However, it did not surpass the number of 2016, when Trump was confirmed as a candidate for the first time and was watched by 32.2 million people.

The peak viewership for Thursday’s event (July 18) was when Trump mentioned the attack, with 28.4 million people watching. The average viewership for this year’s event was 19 million.

FOX ATTRACTED THE LARGEST AUDIENCE

The channel Fox News attracted the largest share of the Republican Convention’s audience, with 10.4 million viewers. A CNN and the MSNBC recorded 2 million and 1.2 million, respectively.

Watch Donald Trump’s full speech: