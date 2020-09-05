The switch from Memphis Depay to FC Barcelona is getting nearer and nearer. The Catalans have now in all probability agreed on a switch charge with Olympique Lyon.
It was introduced on Friday that Depay had reached an settlement with Barça on a transfer this summer season. Now the 2 golf equipment have apparently arrived on the identical wavelength: Loud La Vanguardia Barcelona will switch round 25 million euros to the French to safe the Dutchman’s companies.
The truth that the switch charge is relatively average is principally resulting from the truth that Depay’s contract in Lyon expires subsequent summer season and an extension doesn’t appear to be a critical choice for the 26-year-old. After all, Ronald Koeman will play a central function within the upcoming switch, as the brand new Barça coach final skilled the offensive participant within the Dutch nationwide workforce and constructed on him. Now the duo wish to work collectively efficiently at Camp Nou.
Along with Barcelona, Paris Saint-Germain was not too long ago related to the previous United skilled, at BVB he would have been a sizzling matter within the occasion of Sancho leaving.
At Barça, Depay ought to primarily be deliberate within the middle of the storm, as Luis Suarez is about to take off. The Uruguayan is claimed to have already agreed on a cope with Juventus Turin – in line with studies, the Italians are actually ready for the Catalans to terminate the attacker’s contract shortly.
