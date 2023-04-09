The “Tiger Group” has joined the list of entities, companies, institutions, businessmen and individuals who have announced their support for the “Stopping a Billion Meals” campaign, to launch the largest endowment fund to feed food in Ramadan in a sustainable way, as the group announced its contribution of 25 million dirhams.

The charity race brought about by the “Stop a Billion Meals” campaign witnesses competition between various companies, entities and individuals who flocked to participate in giving and giving that expresses the human values ​​rooted in society in the Emirates, which sends messages of solidarity and interdependence with the less fortunate segments, assuring them that they are not on their own.

The Tiger Group pledged to provide the 25 million dirhams within five years to contribute to activating sustainable programs to combat and eliminate hunger within an institutional framework.

Walid Al-Zoubi, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the “Tiger Group”, said that the “Stop a Billion Meals” campaign makes giving a sustainable culture as it embodies the values ​​of goodness and giving rooted in Emirati society, calling on companies operating in the UAE to adhere to their social responsibility and participate in such initiatives that Working to change societies for the better.