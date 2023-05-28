Mutasim Abdullah (Dubai)

The match between Al Ain and Sharjah, in the final of the “Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank Cup”, and its title “King” was decided by winning 2-1 at Al Nahyan Stadium in the capital, Abu Dhabi, closed the curtain on the 2022-2023 season competitions, which saw Sharjah crowned with the “triple” Cup of His Highness. The President of the State, Al Super, Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank, while Al Ahly youth won the title of “ADNOC Professional League”.

The “15th edition” in the history of the League Cup, and it bore the name “Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank Cup”, witnessed the holding of 25 matches, starting with the first round, which Al Ain missed, the holders of the League and Cup titles last season 2021-2022, alongside Shabab Al-Ahly, the “runner-up” and the direct qualifiers. To the quarter-finals, all the way to the final.

The “Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank Cup” matches were held with a knockout system, with two home and away matches in all the “first, eight and four” round matches, while the final was held from one match at a neutral stadium, “Al Nahyan Stadium”.

And Sharjah became crowned with its first title in the “League Cup” level, the seventh champion in the history of the tournament, since the first edition in 2008-2009, and the “gold” list included Al-Ahly youth “6 titles”, including the youth title in the 2010-2011 season against Al-Ahly, against Two titles for Al-Ain clubs, Al-Nasr, Al-Wahda, and a title for Ajman, Al-Jazira, and Sharjah clubs, “the newest crowned.”

The 25 matches of the Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank Cup witnessed the scoring of 75 goals, at a rate of 3.0 goals per match, and 6 penalty kicks were counted during the tournament, including the penalty kick taken by the Brazilian Caio, the Sharjah player, in the final match against Al Ain, and gave his team the advantage by a score of 2- 1.

Portuguese striker Elton Felipe, Khorfakkan striker, topped the list of tournament scorers with 5 goals, while the “stadium judges” issued 97 yellow cards, compared to 3 red cards in the course of the tournament. Twice previously with Shabab Al-Ahly, seasons 2013-2014 and 2016-2017.