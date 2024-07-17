At least 25 people were killed and 17 injured after a bus plunged off a road in a high-altitude area of the Andes, Peru’s health department said.
The bus veered off a highway in the Ayacucho region at dawn, overturned and fell about 200 metres (650 feet) into the air, Johnny Rolando Valderrama, head of the highway protection department, told the state-run Andina news agency.
Bus accidents are common in Peru, where many buses travel on rough mountain roads or are driven by poorly trained drivers.
