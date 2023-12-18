'25 killed by Israeli bombardment of Nuseirat, 90 in Jabalia'

Israeli bombings killed at least twenty-five Gazans in the Nuseirat refugee camp on Sunday night, reports said Al Jazeera. According to the Palestinian Wafa news agency Journalist Haneen Ali was also killed in the attack.

Further north, in the Jabalia refugee camp, at least 90 people are now known to have been killed by Israeli attacks on Sunday, the Gaza Health Ministry said. The figures cannot be independently verified NRCbut the ministry's death counts are generally reliable.