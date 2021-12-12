The Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology and the Mohamed bin Zayed University of Artificial Intelligence, the research university for postgraduate studies specialized in artificial intelligence research, have organized the training program “Industry 4.0 and Artificial Intelligence for Industrial Leaders / Enabling Future Industrial Management”, with the aim of providing industrial leaders in the UAE with detailed information on the most important programs The applications of the Fourth Industrial Revolution, and how to harness them to support business growth, in the presence of 25 senior leaders in industrial institutions in the UAE.

The program, which was held with “remote” video communication technology, and lasted for three days, included a realistic case study that was successfully applied in the UAE, and discussed ways to increase knowledge of the basic elements of artificial intelligence, concepts, trends and values ​​associated with them and their effects on it, and the role of artificial intelligence in achieving the UAE Vision 2071. Understand the role of advanced technology in the industrial sector, and enhance the empowerment of individuals and institutions through the “Industry 4.0” program launched by the Ministry within the “50 Projects”, which is designed to stimulate the adoption of the solutions of the Fourth Industrial Revolution in the UAE industrial sector, and acquire the knowledge necessary to develop strategies for digital transformation and technology. developed, and built a fruitful relationship with industry and business leaders.

The Director of the Technology Adoption and Development Department at the Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology, Muhammad Al-Qasim, said: “Supporting companies in the industrial sector to adopt and adopt advanced technical solutions is a top priority of the Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology, and hence the keenness on this partnership with the Mohamed bin Zayed University of Artificial Intelligence, With a view to developing a sustainable industrial sector.

He continued, “The program is in line with the ministry’s directives and priorities to develop the business environment in the country, and with the fifty principles that focus on building the best and most active economy in the world, achieving digital, technical and scientific excellence for the UAE, and consolidating it as a capital of talent and investments. industry, and upgrading the skills of its leaders in the public and private sectors.

The training represents an additional step on the road to achieving the goals of the Fourth Industrial Revolution Program “Industry 4.0”, with the aim of raising the level of industrial productivity by 30%, adding about 25 billion dirhams to the UAE economy over the next 10 years, and enhancing the country’s global competitiveness.

The President of Mohamed bin Zayed University of Artificial Intelligence, Professor Eric Zing, said: “The application of artificial intelligence systems will improve the quality of industrial inputs and increase competitiveness regionally and internationally. It cuts waste, and supports human decisions with big data. Such training programs help government and industrial decision-makers communicate directly with global experts who are able to highlight the competitive advantages provided by artificial intelligence.”

The importance of the program

The importance of the professional training program on the Fourth Industrial Revolution and artificial intelligence for industrial leaders, comes from the fact that it achieves the objectives of the National Strategy for Industry and Advanced Technology “Project 300 Billion”, which seeks to double the contribution of the industrial sector to the GDP, while increasing reliance on advanced technology and the applications of the industrial revolution. Fourth, the solutions it provides in production processes and service delivery. The program is also in line with the efforts of the Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology in support of the adoption and dissemination of advanced technology concepts in the industrial sector, and the generalization of the adoption of solutions such as machine learning, large data centers, artificial intelligence, and the Internet of Things, in addition to developing skills related to the amazing power of artificial intelligence in smart manufacturing.



