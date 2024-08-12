A delegation of 25 doctors from the Republic of Indonesia participated in supporting the medical field at the floating hospital within Operation Gallant Knight 3, to work side by side with the Emirati medical cadres with the aim of providing medical care to the wounded Palestinian brothers in the Gaza Strip..

This participation comes as a translation of the strong relations between the UAE and the Republic of Indonesia and an effort to enhance the humanitarian role in these difficult circumstances that our brothers in the Gaza Strip are going through as a result of the war..

This cooperation is an exceptional opportunity to provide medical support and intensify ongoing efforts to alleviate the suffering of Palestinians by performing surgeries and providing them with health and treatment care..

Medical efforts continue at the floating hospital to treat the injured and wounded from the Gaza Strip within a working mechanism that complies with the highest international health standards, which has become a successful model in dealing with and treating various critical cases, in addition to operations to install artificial limbs and other humanitarian efforts that aim to restore hope to our brothers in the Gaza Strip and alleviate their suffering.