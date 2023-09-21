Ihab Al-Rifai (Abu Dhabi)

The number of greenhouses in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi increased by 25% over the past five years, reaching 19,303 greenhouses last year, compared to 15,340 greenhouses in 2017, which reflects the increasing trend in using greenhouses as one of the distinct agricultural alternatives in Abu Dhabi.

The Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority revealed that the total number of greenhouses in Abu Dhabi reached 19,303 greenhouses with an area of ​​6,370 dunums. Al Ain came in first place in the number of greenhouses, with the number of greenhouses in it reaching 12,667, while the Al Dhafra region came in second place with 3,939 houses. protected, and Abu Dhabi came third with 2,697 homes.

The area of ​​vegetables grown in greenhouses during the past year amounted to 6,259 dunums, of which 4,150 dunums were in the Al Ain region and 1,248 dunums in the Al Dhafra region, in addition to 861 dunums in Abu Dhabi.

The Authority defined protected agriculture as meaning the creation of ideal conditions for plant growth by providing its needs of water and food in a thoughtful manner so that it grows and gives good production in quantity and quality. The Authority also stressed the importance of following protection systems, whether in “greenhouses, greenhouses, or greenhouses.” The grid (grid structure), or tunnel agriculture, as greenhouses are one of the systems commonly used for commercial production purposes, especially with the ease of transporting them from their place,” noting that they are tightly sealed compared to grid houses, and do not block light as in greenhouses, and are equipped with a system Cooling works to reduce temperatures in the summer seasons.

As for greenhouses, according to the Authority, they are often used for ornamental or research purposes. They are expensive compared to other protected systems, and are less affected by winds than greenhouses. The temperature of a greenhouse increases less quickly in summer than what happens in greenhouses.

A large number of farmers are keen to use greenhouses as one of the agricultural alternatives that has many advantages, compared to agriculture in open fields, including vertical expansion of agriculture, production of some types of crops outside their seasons, production of high-quality crops, increased production per unit area, protection High-value crops from climate fluctuations and insect and disease infestations, reducing the harmful effect resulting from excessive use of pesticides in the open field, preserving the environment and reducing the loss of water and fertilizers, increasing farmers’ income, reducing the area allocated for growing greenhouse crops themselves in the open field and allocating it to growing crops Other field.

interest

Saleh bin Yarouf Al Mansouri, a specialist in protected agriculture in the Al Dhafra region, confirms that the increasing interest in agricultural alternatives and the use of modern agricultural technology has had the greatest impact on many farmers’ tendency to replace open-air agriculture with agriculture in protected houses, which has many advantages that contribute to reducing costs. Increasing production and reducing various diseases that affect plants in open fields.

Al Mansouri considered that protected agriculture has achieved great success recently, which was greatly reflected in the increased demand for it and the expansion of its uses.