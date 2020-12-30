According to a long tradition, Retro FM and REN TV begin to celebrate their favorite holiday before anyone else.

On December 31, at 6.00 am, a unique New Year’s telethon of the International Festival “Legends of Retro FM” starts. It will last more than a day – 25 hours in a row with a break only for the festive address of the President of Russia Vladimir Putinand the battle of the Kremlin chimes.

42 million viewers

For 15 years, the radio station has taken its listeners on a true journey through time – to the 70s, 80s and 90s. There, where golden hits and pleasant memories await everyone. A fantastic super show that you want to watch and re-watch, invariably attracts the interest of a multi-million TV audience.

By the way, the 2020th with the festival was met by more than 42 million spectators – almost a third of the country’s residents. A year earlier, the show on REN TV was included in the Russian Book of Records as “the longest musical television marathon of concert performances by Russian and world stars.” Now the popular radio station and the top federal TV channel once again give the opportunity to spend the outgoing year and celebrate the onset of a new one together with popularly beloved domestic and foreign artists.

Dance and sing along

Great mood on December 31 and January 1 will help create Yuri Antonov, Boney M, Ace Of Base, Sofia Rotaru, CC Catch, Valery Leontiev, Al Bano, LUBE, Sandra, Irina Allegrova, Toto Cutugno, Thomas Anders, Zhanna Aguzarova, Pupo, Mikhail Boyarsky, Army Of Lovers, Ricchi e Poveri , Dschinghis Khan, Natasha Koroleva, Bonnie Tyler, Laima Vaikule, Gianni Morandi, Tanya Bulanova, Riccardo Fogli, Oleg Gazmanov, Eruption, Alexey Glyzin, Afric Simone, Yuri Shatunov, Samantha Fox and many other idols of several generations.

15 year history

Turn on the TV – watch the 25 Hours of Greatest Hits marathon, dance, sing along and welcome the new year 2021 at the festive table with Retro FM Legends!

And to find out everything about the 15-year history and famous participants of the world’s only international festival, which unites the stars of the 70s, 80s and 90s on one stage, visit legendy.retrofm.ru.