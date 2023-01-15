At least 25 players from Dutch professional football have recently gambled on matches in which they played themselves, or on matches in their own league. In the past year, 40 reports of possible match fixing have also been reported.

This is stated in documents from the Sports Betting Intelligence Unit (SBIU), a reporting center of the Gaming Authority, which are in the hands of the NOS. According to the broadcaster, the documents state that it concerns players from the Dutch premier league (six), first division (nineteen) and second division (two). Football association KNVB confirms the reports and would like the names of the players.

Betting money on your own matches or your own competition is prohibited according to the regulations of the KNVB football association. Some reports of gambling football players were so serious that, according to the papers, they were passed on to the police.

This site wrote several times about gambling football players last year. For example, during the period that they played at ADO Den Haag, the pros Tom Beugelsdijk and Aaron Meijers even bought tens of thousands of euros worth of shares in the illegal gambling site Edobet. That site was run by a criminal organization. Other professionals such as Ricardo Kishna (ADO) and Jordy Clasie (AZ) also gambled via the site. Just like Dirk Kuyt (ex-Feyenoord and Utrecht), the former international had already stopped playing football by then. Ex-international Wesley Sneijder was also questioned in the police investigation into Edobet. See also Hubble finds the most distant star ever, says NASA

Suspensions

Defender Tom Beugelsdijk accepted a five-game suspension from the KNVB last year, after the association found that he had gambled on several matches from his own competition. He did that as players of Sparta and ADO Den Haag. Among other things, he bet on FC Groningen – ADO Den Haag on March 17, 2019, when Beugelsdijk was not part of the match selection.

AZ midfielder Jordy Clasie was also suspended for two games because he allegedly gambled on Jong AZ matches.

KNVB wants names

The KNVB says it is aware of the reports, but cannot do anything, according to a spokesperson, because it does not receive the names of the players involved from the authorities. In some cases, the Financial Intelligence Unit, which investigates all reports of possible match fixing, has called in the police. The KNVB would also like to hear which players are involved.

Due to the lack of information, the KNVB cannot conduct any further investigation and/or proceed to disciplinary proceedings. “The KNVB has recently submitted that concern to the Ministry of Justice and Security. We hope to arrive at a workable solution together with the government in the short term, because the sports world would like to receive information at a personal level, so that we can conduct further research.” See also British specialists are building a base in Ochakov

comment can be found at the bottom of this article. Only comments with a full name will be posted. We do that because we want a debate with people who stand for what they say, and therefore put their name to it. Those who still need to enter their name can do so by clicking ‘Login’ at the top right of our site.