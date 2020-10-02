A special gift is being given to users by Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited in the month of October. The company will celebrate October as ‘Customer Delight Month’ on the completion of 20 years of its corporateization and users will get 25 percent more data throughout the month. The report by TelecomTalk states that the operator will work to give ‘best service experience’ to users during this period.

The new Bharat Fiber plan has also been introduced on Thursday by BSNL and the new plans can come with the benefits of the company’s ‘Customer Delight Month’ program. The new Bharat Fiber Plans are getting better offerings and Fiber Basic, Fiber Value, Fiber Premium and Fiber Ultra are part of it. Extra data is being used by the company to prevent existing users from moving to other networks and to raise new users.

Users will get extra data

An internal release of the company stated that the operator is going to provide 25 percent additional data benefits on all special tariff vouchers (STVs) whose validity is more than 30 days. This extra data offer can be introduced in the next few days and BSNL users will get the benefit by October 31, 2020. In addition, the company is also focusing on improving the quality of landline connections and broadband in October.

Trying to win trust

The telecom operator will try to fix 90 percent of the faults in just 24 hours. Also highlighted in the release is that faults coming to the base transceiver station (BTS) fiber will be attached within 24 hours. BTS is really necessary for communication between user equipment and operator network. It is clear that the company is trying to win the trust of all BSNL users.