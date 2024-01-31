Reda Saleem (Sharjah)

The UAE topped the athletics competitions with 25 medals, with 10 gold medals, 8 silver medals, and 7 bronze medals, in the West Asian Paralympic Games, which are held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah, and hosted by the Trust Club for the Disabled. In Sharjah, with the participation of 11 countries, while Iraq came in second place with 18 medals, 9 golds, 6 silvers, and 3 bronzes, then Saudi Arabia won 17 medals, 8 golds, 5 silvers, and 4 bronzes, and Oman won 10 medals, 3 golds. 5 silver and 2 bronze.

The Bahrain team won 9 medals, 3 gold medals, a silver medal, and a bronze medal. Jordan won 4 medals, 2 gold, a silver medal, and a bronze medal. The Syrian team won 3 medals, a gold, a silver, and a bronze, and the Qatar team won 4 medals, 2 silver and 2 bronze. The Lebanese team won a silver medal.

Our Olympic champion, Mohamed Al-Qayed, was able to achieve a world and Asian record in the 1,500-meter running race (T34), where he recorded a time of (3:05.65) minutes.

The badminton competition resulted in Iraq taking first place with 10 gold and one silver, while our team won 4 silver medals, Bahrain one silver medal and 6 bronze medals, Saudi Arabia won two silver medals, Lebanon a silver medal and a bronze medal, Syria a silver medal, and Jordan a bronze medal. .

The goalball competitions, in their second round, held at the Emirates Association for the Visually Impaired, witnessed Iraq’s victory over Saudi Arabia with a score of 13-7, before being defeated by Jordan with a score of 5-10, while Oman achieved victory over our team 11-5, and Qatar defeated our team 15 -5, and Saudi Arabia defeated Oman with a score of 11-1.

In wheelchair basketball, Saudi Arabia won over Oman with a score of 69-39, Iraq won over its Bahraini counterpart 66-36, and the UAE team will meet its Saudi counterpart, while the Iraqi team will face its Omani counterpart.

For his part, Ahmed Salem Al-Mazloum, tournament director, praised the cooperation of the delegations participating in the tournament, and the efforts of the organizing committee and the groups of volunteers, which played a fundamental role in the success of the tournament, praising the technical results demonstrated by the players of the teams participating in the tournament, which confirm the extent of the great development in the levels of the players. Hoping that the tournament will witness breaking Asian and international records in this edition.

Omar Al-Aroub, President of the Syrian Paralympic Committee, confirmed that his country is participating in athletics, powerlifting, badminton and table tennis in the tournament, explaining that participation reflects the interest of the Syrian Paralympic Committee in this segment, to achieve the best results at the level of all competitions, especially since the results of this tournament are certified. To qualify for the Paralympics, he thanked the organizing committee of the tournament and the Al-Thiqa Club for the Disabled for the reception and good organization, and this is not new to Sharjah, and to those in charge of the Al-Thiqa Club for the Disabled in organizing such international tournaments.