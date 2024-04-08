The Emirates Council for Sharia Fatwa has confirmed the permissibility of paying Zakat al-Fitr in cash.

He estimated its monetary value for the current year 1445 AH at 25 UAE dirhams per person, explaining that it is obligatory for young and old, male and female Muslims, and that it is obligatory for those who are obligated to spend, so he pays it for himself, his wife, his children, and those who support him.

On the occasion of the approaching Eid al-Fitr, the Council explained that Zakat al-Fitr is obligatory. He said that the amount of Zakat al-Fitr is 2.5 kilograms of rice for each person, and that it is permissible to pay it in kind of rice, or in cash.

The Council permitted paying the value of food in Zakat al-Fitr, in accordance with the objectives and taking into account the difference of opinion among scholars on this issue, including those who say that paying the value is not absolutely sufficient, but rather food must be given, and the majority of scholars agree on this, and those who say that paying the value is absolutely sufficient, and this opinion is narrated on the authority of some of the Companions and Followers. And the imams, stressing that the matter in this regard is broad, said: “Whoever pays the stipulated amount has done right, and whoever pays the value has paid what he owes and has paid it off. It may be better in our time to pay the value if the interest of the poor and needy requires it.”

The Council cited the permissibility of paying the allowance with the words of Abu Ishaq Al-Subaie, one of the imams of the Followers: “I caught them paying dirhams for the value of food in Ramadan charity,” and what Wakee’ narrated on the authority of Qurra bin Khaled Al-Sadoosi that he said: “A letter from Omar bin Abdulaziz came to us regarding the zakat of al-Fitr for half a saa’. For each person or his value, half a dirham,” which is the opinion of Abu Hanifa and a group of scholars. The Council called on those who wish to pay Zakat al-Fitr through the Zakat Fund and charitable institutions to expedite the delivery of the zakat to them so that they can deliver it to those who deserve it before the Eid day, as one of the purposes of the true religion in disbursing Zakat al-Fitr is to spare the poor from asking questions on the Eid day.

The Council recommended that charitable organizations expedite the delivery of Zakat to those who deserve it in order to deliver it at the appropriate time and to prevent it from accumulating.