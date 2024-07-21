Tadweer has deployed 25 MRMs in strategic locations across Abu Dhabi, including the Ministry of Finance, Umm Al Emarat Park, Zayed International Airport and UAE University, with more to be installed in the future.

The group announced the official launch of the Tadweer Rewards app, which aims to encourage the community to recycle and redeem points from a variety of partners.

Under a memorandum of understanding signed in April, Tadweer and ADNEC Group have committed to implementing sustainable practices across various assets and sites, including ADNEC Abu Dhabi. The partnership focuses on capturing the value of waste through advanced solutions, such as waste transfer and anaerobic digestion, among other innovative technologies.