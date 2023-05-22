For a local summer day, it must be 25 degrees or warmer at one of the official measuring points. That was the last time on September 13, 2022: then it became 26.1 degrees in Arcen in Limburg. It also became summery on that day in Eindhoven in Brabant (25.5 degrees) and in Ell in Limburg (25.4 degrees).

In our current climate, the first local summer day falls on May 3 on average. So this year it is later than usual for the first summer warm. Last year it was on May 9 for the first time. Thirty years ago, the average temperature rose above 25 degrees for the first time on May 17, according to Weeronline.

On Tuesday the temperature will dip again and it will be 14 to 17 degrees cooler at most. Normally the mercury indicates a temperature between 17 and 21 degrees around this time of year.

On Wednesday we will be dealing with fine spring weather. It stays dry everywhere and the sun shines exuberantly. A few cumulus clouds will form in the afternoon, especially inland. The temperature rises to 15 degrees near the sea to over 17 degrees in the southeast. This makes it slightly cooler than normal for the time of year. Usual values ​​for the end of May are usually between 17 and 21 degrees. See also Corona pandemic in Germany: seven-day incidence rises to more than 1150

On Thursday we will have to deal with a similar weather picture as the day before. It remains dry with cloud fields and there is again plenty of room for the sun. The temperature is slightly higher at 15 to 19 degrees. With the sun shining, it’s great weather to work or walk in the garden.

Also in the run-up to the Pentecost weekend, little will change for the time being. Friday will be dry with plenty of room for the sun at 16 to 20 degrees. The Pentecost weekend also seems to be completely dry with the sun working overtime. The maxima are then between 20 and 25 degrees.

#degrees #Hupsel #local #summer #day #fact