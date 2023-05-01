The index of disturbing reports at the level of the Emirate of Dubai decreased during the first quarter of this year by 25%, compared to the same period last year, and anonymous reports decreased by 14%, according to statistics reviewed by the Commander-in-Chief of Dubai Police, Lieutenant General Abdullah Khalifa Al-Marri, during a meeting Evaluation of the performance of the General Department of Criminal Investigations and Investigations, in the presence of his assistant for criminal investigation affairs, Major General Khalil Ibrahim Al-Mansouri. During the meeting, Al-Marri noted the efforts made by the General Department of Criminal Investigation and Investigation to maintain security, which led to a decrease in disturbing reports by 25%, an increase in known reports by 97%, a decrease in unknown reports by 14%, and a decrease in criminal reports that are not of concern by 7.1% in the first quarter. this year, compared to the same period last year.

The Director of the Criminal Oversight Department at the General Department of Criminal Investigations and Investigations, Colonel Rashid bin Dhabawi, reviewed the report on police competence and crime prediction in the first quarter of this year, in addition to the results achieved by the General Department of Investigations in implementing development and strategic plans to achieve the desired goals and indicators in reducing crime rates. concerns, prompt handling of reports, and plans to reduce crimes in the areas of jurisdiction.

He gave an explanation about the most important issues that were dealt with, and the reasons that led to a decrease in crime, in cooperation with police stations, and predicted crime and expected criminal methods through the use of artificial intelligence techniques.

For his part, the Director of the General Department of Investigations and Criminal Investigations, Major General Jamal Salem Al-Jallaf, said that the periodic meetings of the Commander-in-Chief of Dubai Police contribute to raising the efficiency of performance, discussing future projects, and solving obstacles that may permeate work.