There are 25 deaths investigated for dengue in Jaliscoconfirmed the director of Evidence and Intelligence in Health Jalisco, Roberto Carlos Rivera Ávila.

Although 10 deaths were ruled out, denguethe rest of the deaths are still under analysis.

“This last update in week 26, which is the most recently published, has already increased the number to 25 probable deaths studied of which ten have already been discarded and 15 are in the process of being reviewed in Mexico City by the National Committee for Epidemiological Surveillance,” the official declared to Notisistema.

It should be remembered that Jalisco is on alert due to the increase in cases of dengue85 percent of them from serotype three, which arrived in Jalisco at the end of 2023.

On Friday, July 5th, The alert was issued in the state and citizens were called upon to take preventive actions .

“It is essential and fundamental that the population participate in actions to eliminate potential mosquito breeding grounds inside homes, schools, workplaces, public and private spaces, while also providing access to the brigade personnel when they come to intervene in their communities,” said Health Secretary Fernando Petersen Aranguren.

As of Epidemiological Week 26 of this year, the entity registered 633 cases of dengueof which 401 correspond to non-severe dengue, 211 to dengue with warning signs and 21 to the severe type, according to the Jalisco Health Secretariat.