The Azerbaijani attack on Nagorno-Karabakh claimed 25 lives on Tuesday, including two civilians, the separatist state’s human rights office wrote on X (formerly Twitter). In addition, 138 people are said to have been injured.

The casualty numbers have not been confirmed by independent sources. The Human Rights Office of Artsach, as the region also calls itself, relies on the mortuary and other medical institutions. The Azerbaijani government claims that “only legitimate military installations and infrastructure are targeted and disabled with precision weapons.”

Nagorno-Karabakh called for a ceasefire on Tuesday, AFP news agency writes. On Tuesday evening, Azerbaijan’s government said that “Armenian forces should raise the white flag and surrender all weapons and the illegal regime should be dissolved.” Otherwise, the anti-terrorist operations will continue until the end.”

Airline KLM decided on Tuesday to no longer fly above Armenia and Azerbaijan as a precaution, reports ANP news agency. Five flights were canceled as a result, including one that had to turn around en route.