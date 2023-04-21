“I heard the words of La Russa, he said that anti-fascism is not in the Constitution. But anti-fascism is our Constitution“. Thus Elly Schlein’s curt reply.

And the words of the secretary are echoed by the entire Democratic Party. “On anti-fascism La Russa makes a historically wrong and politically serious statement”, says the dem senator, Graziano Delrium explaining that “the Constitution in fact arises from the anti-fascist root and in the XII final provision thanks to Dossetti we find the formula: ‘The reorganization of the dissolved fascist party is prohibited in any form’. La Russa tells a historical lieI hope out of ignorance suggesting that Catholics did not use the word anti-fascism in order not to please the PCI. They did use it. I have already mentioned Dossetti. But I remember De Gasperi stating that ‘anti-fascism is a reconstructive prejudice. Anti-fascism does not concern the card, but the animus, the methods of public life’. And in 1946 it was in fact De Gasperi – Delrio reconstructs – as prime minister who instituted the anniversary of April 25 as a unifying event in which all Italian citizens could identify with each other. All except, it seems, the president of the Senate whom we are still waiting for in the anti-fascist square on April 25″.

The deputy of the Democratic Party Nico was very harsh in a post on Facebook stump: “I say this assuming full responsibility, Ignazio La Russa is not worthy of being the President of the Senate, the second state office. Ignazio La Russa is a fascist”.

Same line for Enza Bruno Bossiusmember of the dem national leadership: “I believe that all senators should leave the Senate hall when La Russa presides. After the vulgar reconstruction on via Rasella, today another pearl: anti-fascism is not in the Constitution ! Arrogant and ignorant. Denied by facts and history”.