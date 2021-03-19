The National Ambulance has set 25 tips to prevent infection with the Coronavirus while visiting restaurants and sports centers and performing prayers in mosques, including not accompanying children under 12 years of age to pray, adherence to wearing masks, sterilization procedures and physical distancing, and not going out in large groups.

He stressed that adherence to these guidelines is the responsibility of every individual to protect himself and his community and limit the spread of the virus, presenting a set of health and prevention advice and guidance within the framework of the success of the national efforts made to fully return to normal life and reach a healthy society free of epidemics.

In detail, the National Ambulance advised individuals to take seven measures to avoid infection with the Corona virus when visiting restaurants, which are: pre-booking, attending on time to avoid overcrowding, ensuring additional masks are present, washing or sterilizing hands before and after the visit, and not going out at Large groups, adherence to the number allowed on the table, and to ensure the cleanliness of the place and sterilization of the table and seats, and payment electronically without touching.

He emphasized that following a healthy lifestyle, including exercising regularly, is one of the basics of maintaining health, especially in light of the current challenges, but at the same time, and to preserve the safety of everyone, we must always remember to adhere to the precautionary measures to prevent ‘Covid-19’ when visiting sports centers and clubs. .

He advised taking nine measures to avoid infection in sports centers, which are: not to go if you feel sick, clean and sterilize equipment and devices before and after use, use towels as a barrier between skin and shared equipment, change clothes and take a shower upon arrival at home, adhere to physical distancing, and not share tools. Special needs, washing hands or sterilizing them when entering and leaving the gym, wearing a mask and avoiding touching the face and mouth, pre-booking and adhering to the specified time.

9 instructions in the mosque

The “National Ambulance” provided nine guidelines to avoid infection in mosques and places of worship, which are: Conducting prayers at home for senior citizens, residents and those with chronic diseases, not taking children under 12 years old to mosques, and not going in the event of feeling sick or showing symptoms similar to cold or flu symptoms Ablution at home, wearing a muzzle, washing hands or sterilizing them, not crowding when entering or leaving, refraining from shaking hands and hugging, adhering to a physical distance of not less than two meters, and bringing prayer supplies from the home such as a prayer rug and the Qur’an.

– Exercising regularly is one of the basics of maintaining health, especially in light of current challenges.

– «National Ambulance»: adherence to the guidelines is the responsibility of every individual to protect himself and his community.





