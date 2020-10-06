Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has announced 25% additional data in all prepaid plans under the new promotional offer. Additional data will be given in the new plan including all the existing and special tariff vouchers (STV) of the company. Customers can take advantage of this offer till October 31. The telecom provider has launched a 25 percent data offer on the occasion of 20 years of BSNL under ‘Customer Delight Month’ celebration.A circular was issued on BSNL’s Tamil Nadu website informing about this offer. Apart from this, this announcement was also made on the company’s Rajasthan, Punjab and Telangana Twitter accounts.

BSN has confirmed that 25% extra data benefit will be available in all circles. Under this data offer, all existing and new plans will get this benefit. These include special tariff vouchers as well. This means that in addition to the basic data available with the users plan, 25 percent data will be available. This promotional offer is live till 31 October.

Explain that BSNL launched a Rs 49 prepaid plan in Chennai Circle. This plan offers 100 minutes of free calling. After the FUP limit is over, users have to pay for calling at 45 paise per minute. 2GB data and 100SMS are also available free in this prepaid recharge plan. The telecom company said that this prepaid plan of BSNL will remain active till November 29.

Talk about the Rs 499 Work @ Home promotional broadband plan, its validity has been increased by the company in all circles except Andaman and Nicobar Circle. In this plan, users get free internet for 90 days. The Work @ Home broadband plan offers 5 GB of data with speeds up to 10Mbps every day. After the limit is over, the speed decreases to 1 Mbps.