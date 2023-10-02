Due to the popularity of the social network TikTok, users have been creating different techniques that become a trend. As for physical exercise, there are already several routines that are in the application depending on the area of ​​the body that the person wants to exercise.

This is the case of the ’25-7-2′ Stairmaster, a method focused on working the gluteal area with the help of a climbing machine.

What is the ’25-7-2′ Stairmaster routine?

The Tiktok viral challenge consists of use the stair climbing machine at intensity level seven, for 25 minutes a day and twice a week, according to tiktoker Camilla Dilan Akbas, known in the world of fitness.

It is important to highlight that this method is high intensity and is focused, above all, on the people who want to raise the level as for the cardio workout.

Who can practice this method?

According to experts, to put this method into practice you must do a good physical warm-up before starting. In addition, you must take into account your physical condition, since not recommended for beginnersas they can be exposed to serious injuries.

On the other hand also requires adequate hydrationsince due to the constant movement you will be sweating a lot and your heart rate will rise, so drinking water will help you regain strength and give you energy.

What are the benefits?

One of the benefits is in the climbing machine, since “it is considered a low-impact machine, so Your knees won’t suffer as much from the pounding they might experience if you run or walk quickly on a runner.“explains Sara Álvarez, co-founder and creator of the Reto48 methodology.

Furthermore, this exercise allows you to develop aerobic capacity and muscular resistance of the lower bodyand it can be alternated with the movement of the arms, so that they also become toned, according to Álvarez.

Can you do this exercise at home?

Because this exercise requires a professional machine and is not common gym equipment in some places, You can adapt this routine to an incline treadmill or real stairsdepending on what you have at your disposal.

According to specialized media, the objective is find the activity that allows you to get an intense cardiovascular workout for a certain time.

