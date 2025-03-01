It is not particularly fun to be an employee at the Werder Bremen football club. First the crash in the second round table, then the end in the trophy at the third division club Arminia Bielefeld – and now this home game against Wolfsburg. Werder stormed, Werder pushed, had excellent opportunities in the first half, primarily by André Silva and Jens Stage, who, however, awarded promising against Wolfsburg’s goalkeeper Marius Müller.

The goals then scored the Wolfsburgers, and the Austrian Patrick Wimmer was twice. Only in the turmoil after a sharply kicked corner, then with a rich shot from 27 meters, which – this is how it was done in Bremen – was easily deflected by Milos Veljkovic. Mitchell Weiser’s connection goal was too late. In 2025, Werder Bremen continued to have the worst record of all Bundesliga clubs. The only good message: the lead over the relegation rank is calming twelve points. Still.

FC St. Pauli – Borussia Dortmund 0: 2 (0: 0), Goals: 0: 1 Guirassy (51.), 0: 2 Adeyemi (58.)

But it is also a meanness of the game plan that is (almost) always alternating in the Bundesliga home and away games. How should you rose two victories together as a team that almost exclusively limits the creation of points this season this season? Borussia Dortmund was not successful for 23 game days, and after the 6-0 against Union Berlin at FC St. Pauli, little indicated that something would change. It was necessary to two closed naive team performance of Hamburg to enable BVB the goals.

First Serhou Guirassy hopped a ball at the five -meter room in front of his feet that St. Pauli’s defensive should have clarified beforehand, then Philipp Treu got a long ball from Maximilian Beier and the downcoming Karim Adeyemi. So has Niko Kovac Dortmund’s handbrake solved? To answer this, the home team was probably too weak that day.

RB Leipzig – 1. FSV Mainz 05 1: 2 (1: 0),, Goals: 1: 0 Simons (1st), 1: 1 Amiri (52.), 1: 2 Burkardt (58.)

Nothing to allow anything, hit the front, this last proven Mainz recipe kept in Leipzig for around a minute and a half. Then Benjamin Sesko dashed towards the penalty area, his pass flipped back and forth and happily with Xavi Simons – but whoever played five draws from six games is not picky. Mainz? Pray as if nothing had happened, and because the Leipziger thought of their day after half -time for unknown reasons, the guests combined the opposing rows from now on, as if they were spending the afternoon at the football circle on Copacabana.

Nadiem Amiri completed an attack that he had initiated himself, to equalize, Jonathan Burkardt danced, this time after Pass from Amiri, in front of El Chadaïlle Betshiabu, 2-1. Mainz would have had to lead with two or three goals ahead long ago, when RB tried again shortly before the end. Because it was not even possible, the criticism of Leipzig’s coach Marco Rose should not fall silent. On Saturday evening, on Saturday evening, it was not Leipzig (6th) – but Mainz in the table.

VfL Bochum – TSG 1899 Hoffenheim 0: 1 (0: 0), Gate: 0: 1 bishop (72.)

Is this swing to be deceptive? Bochum went into the race against the TSG with three freshly achieved points from the green table. The DFB Federal Court was awarded this after the lighter throwing in the game at Union-but the Berliners want to raise an objection. In any case, the Bochumers could use the boost well, because they are also far below under coach Dieter Hecking. The opponent basically came to pass: VfL had won the past four home games against Hoffenheim. But this time everything tasted of tough relegation battle.

When more Rambo-Zambo came into the event after the first half, there was promptly a controversial VAR use. Hoffenheim’s poison Orban had put the ball past Bochum’s Tim Oermann in the sixteen and had gone to the ground. Contact yes, but not worthwhile, the cellar perspectors from Cologne judged. A slightly carnival sesque decision in view of the pictures. Shortly afterwards, however, the 1-0 cut from the distance from Hoffenheim’s Tom Bischof, where VfL keeper Timo Horn looked awkward. So this appearance for Bochum actually turned out to be deceptive, because you were not necessarily worse – but in the end didn’t have any points.

1. FC Heidenheim – Borussia Mönchengladbach 0: 3 (0: 2)Goals: 0: 1 hack (8th), 0: 2 Ngoumou (18th), 0: 3 hack (59.)

From Heidenheim’s point of view, this game was one of the returnees: on the one hand, Paul Wanner finally found the starting eleven after a break, on the other hand, Tim Kleindienst, who … Moooment, was no longer a Heidenheimer. Already in the first leg the striker of the Borussia had hit his former club twice, now the home to the Ostalb. And it started passable after Julian Weigl unpacked a sugar from a steep pass towards Robin Hack, who scored 1-0. Teaching also offered teaching why the FCH table-17. And Gladbach The third best second half of the round is: efficiency as a factor.

While Heidenheim’s attempts all failed, Gladbach’s Nathan Ngoumou, after a double pass with Alassane Plea, quickly succeeded in 2-0. The 3: 0 by Hack’s long -distance shot then decided this one -sided story – and the Gladbacher finally became a man of the day. So it was not significant that the guests were in the goal for the guests. Pereira Cardoso was able to play for the red -locked Jonas Omlin – and struggled properly. Of course, it was also because its foregrounds won almost every duel. Heidenheim, on the other hand, revealed another problem in addition to the lack of a goal: You have to win duelthe Sportfreunde Stiller, who once titled an album, already knew that.