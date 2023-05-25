Morning: Hofer keeps Audi-Comtoyou on top

Comtoyou Racing maintained their lead in the sunny Wednesday morning session in the Ardennes.

After the best times signed by the #11 Audi in both Tuesday’s tests, on this occasion it was the #21 R8 LMS that set the reference times thanks to Max Hofer, who set the record lap in 2’16 “627 making it the fastest in the Gold Cup class.

Last year’s overall winner, the #88 Mercedes-AMG of Akkodis ASP, is second by 0.057 seconds.

Tresor Attempto Racing led the Silver Cup in their #99 Audi, which finished fourth overall. The best Bronze Cup car finished just two places behind, with the #3 GetSpeed ​​Mercedes-AMG lapping just four tenths off the overall lead.

Team HRT stands out in Pro-Am with its #64 Mercedes-AMG, which finished eighth overall.

As on Tuesday afternoon, the morning session was marked by several red flags. The Lamborghini-VSR #60 went off the road at Raidillon 10 minutes before the opening of the ball, while other accidents involved the Audi of Uno Racing #162 at Les Combes and the Porsche Dinamic GT Huber Racing #56.

The latter made heavy contact with the barriers at Jacky Ickx Corner half an hour before the lunch break.

#51 AF Corse Ferrari 296 GT3 Photo by: SRO

Afternoon: Rutronik’s Porsche appears

The Comtoyou team was finally beaten in the afternoon heat, which saw the Porsche of Rutronik Racing emerge at the top of the standings thanks to the time of 2’16″875 set by Thomas Preining. However, the #21 Comtoyou Racing Audi remained the fastest ever thanks to Hofer.

In addition to leading the overall order, the #21 Audi was also the fastest in the Gold Cup. Among other competitors, the best result in the Silver Cup was achieved by the #99 Audi of Tresor Attempto Racing with a time of 2’16″960 on Wednesday morning.

The best of the Bronze Cup was set by the Porsche of Grove Racing #23, which obtained 2nd place overall on Wednesday afternoon thanks to a time of 2’16″967. In Pro-Am, the Haupt Racing Team remained in the lead with a 2’17″040 in his #64 Mercedes-AMG.

#46 Team WRT, BMW M4 GT3: Valentino Rossi, Maxime Martin Photo by: SRO

With the Prologue complete, the countdown to race week has begun. The first official practice session with the Bronze Test will get underway on Tuesday 27 June, while the traditional parade in the center of Spa and the famous drivers’ autograph session will take place on Wednesday.

The action on the track resumes on Thursday 29 June with the practice and qualifying sessions, followed on Friday by the decisive Super Pole. The event will reach its climax on Saturday 1 July, when the 24 Hours of Spa kicks off for its 75th edition at 4.30pm.

The program will also include a rich series of support actions from the Lamborghini Super Trofeo, the Formula Regional European Championship, the GT4 European Series, GT4 Scandinavia, GT1 by Curbstone and the brand new McLaren Trophy Europe. There will also be virtual action thanks to the Fanatec Esports GT Pro Series and the new SRO Esports SIM Pro Series, both staged at the Fanatec Arena.

There will be no shortage of entertainment off the track, with the parade on Wednesday and the musical concert on Saturday evening. The paddock will come alive starting Thursday, with exclusive presentations of leading brands, the Pirelli Experience and the Fanatec Arena among the attractions. Pit walks and demonstrations will take place during the evening hours, while the CrowdStrike 24 Hours of Spa Fan Zone and Monster Village will add even more options for fans.