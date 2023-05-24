Morning: Haase immediately in command

Comtoyou Racing concluded the opening morning of the Prologue of the 24 Hours of Spa 2023 leading the timesheets thanks to its Audi #11.

Christopher Haase set a lap of 2’18″525 at the start of the three-hour session, then rain left the circuit damp and prevented any improvement on the German driver’s benchmark. The #11 Audi was quicker by 0″471 over the #79 Mercedes-AMG HRT, which was also the best of the Bronze Cup entrants.

The Lamborghini #19 Iron Lynx was the fastest in the Gold Cup with the 8th overall performance. The #216 Modena Motorsports Porsche led the Pro-Am with the 12th time, while the #26 Audi of the Saintéloc Junior Team finished first in the Silver Cup class and 16th overall.

Unfortunately the session was not entirely smooth sailing for the #26 Audi, which resulted in the red flag when it crashed at ‘Pouhon’ just before 11:00. The driver was unhurt, but the barriers required more than half an hour of intervention before racing could resume.

#11 Comtoyou Racing, Audi R8 LMS GT3 EvoII: Christopher Haase Photo by: SRO

Afternoon: Haase keeps Audi-Comtoyou on top

After closing the morning session in the rain with a time of 2’18″525, Haase set a time almost two seconds faster in the afternoon, helped by the dry conditions that prevailed after the lunch break, lapping in 2 ’16″741. The twin Audi #12 and Manthey’s Porsche #92 EMA also conquered the record for some situations, then Haase’s paw came.

Class leaders for the afternoon session were the #62 Team Parker Racing Porsche in the Bronze Cup (3rd overall), the #12 Comtoyou Racing Audi in the Silver Cup (7th overall), the #57 Winward Mercedes-AMG Racing in the Gold Cup (10th overall) and the Lamborghini #70 of Leipert Motorsport in the Pro-Am (12th overall).

While the morning session was largely uneventful, the longer afternoon session was interrupted by several red flags. The first for the #89 Mercedes-AMG of Akkodis ASP, which hit the outside barrier at Raidillon, damaging the front and rear of the car. Shortly after, the #58 Grasser Racing Team Lamborghini ran aground in the gravel at Les Combes; there was no damage, but the crash prompted another red flag.

Fear for Bullitt Racing, which suffered the most damage as its #33 Aston Martin had a big crash at the start of the Raidillon. The #23 Grove Racing Porsche suffered a puncture, while the #38 ST Racing with Rinaldi Ferrari stalled at the final chicane. The last interruption was caused by the Audi #9 Boutsen VDS going off the road in Pouhon, even if the car was not damaged. In all cases, the pilots escaped unharmed.

The cars will be back on track on Wednesday for the second and final day of testing. The program includes the first part from 9:00 to 12:00 and the second from 13:00 to 18:00. The circuit will be open to the public at no cost.

