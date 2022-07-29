Andrea Caldarelli and Lamborghini make the big voice at the 24h of Spa-Francorchamps, winning the Super Pole for the Fanatec GT World Challenge powered by AWS and Intercontinental GT Challenge powered by Pirelli, which will take place on Saturday starting at 4:45 pm.

A great test by the Abruzzese of Orange1-KPAX, who turns into Super Saiyan like his Dragon Ball myths bringing the Huracan # 6 in front of everyone with a time of 2’16 “221 at the end of a very tight session where in several they shone, while others disappointed.

Mocked for 0 “154 Raffaele Marciello, who with the Mercedes-AMG # 88 of the Akkodis-ASP was already enjoying the encore of the record obtained in 2021. In third place there is an excellent Klaus Bachler at the wheel of the Porsche # 54 of Dinamic Motorsport , which had long been ahead.

In the Top5 there are also the Mercedes # 2 of Luca Stolz (GetSpeed) and the Lamborghini # 163 of Mirko Bortolotti (Emil Frey Racing), followed by the Porsche # 221 of GPX-Martini Racing in the hands of Kévin Estre, one of the first to go down on the sunny Ardennes track for his two attempts.

The best Audis are those of Mattia Drudi (# 12 Team Tresor) and Ricardo Feller (# 66 Team Attempto), respectively in seventh and eighth position, with the Mercedes of Fabian Schiller (# 777 Al Manar Racing by HRT) in the salle. Pole among the Silver – and Maro Engel (# 5 GruppeM Racing).

The Ferraris disappoint after the excellent things shown in yesterday’s tests. The 488s of Iron Lynx finish in 11th position with Antonio Fuoco (# 71) and 13th with Nicklas Nielsen (# 51), shared by Giacomo Altoè’s Lamborghini # 19 (Emil Frey Racing).

14a is the Porsche # 100 of the Toksport WRT driven by Sven Muller, very badly Dries Vanthoor who closes behind him with the Audi # 32 of the WRT Team, flanked in the eighth row of the grid by the BMW # 98 of Nicky Catsburg (Rowe Racing ).

Behind we find the Aston Martin # 95 of the Beechdean AMR with Maxime Martin on it, the Audi of Patric Niederhauser (# 25 Saintéloc Racing) and Thomas Neubauer (# 30 Team WRT) and the Lamborghini # 14 of Konsta Lappalainen (Emil Frey Racing), these last two respectively second and third Silver.

Saturday the departure of the 24h of Spa is scheduled for 16; 45.