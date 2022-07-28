|1
|71
|Pro Cup
|Antonio Fuoco, Daniel Serra, Davide Rigon
|Iron Lynx
|Ferrari 488 GT3
|2: 16.920
|
|2: 16.486
|2: 17.219
|2: 17,057
|2
|51
|Pro Cup
|Miguel Molina, James Calado, Nicklas Nielsen
|Iron Lynx
|Ferrari 488 GT3
|2: 17,098
|
|2: 17.455
|2: 17,085
|2: 16,756
|3
|6
|Pro Cup
|Jordan Pepper, Andrea Caldarelli, Marco Mapelli
|Orange1 KPAX Racing
|Lamborghini Huracan GT3 Evo
|2: 17,237
|
|2: 16.905
|2: 17.434
|2: 17,373
|4
|12
|Pro Cup
|Luca Ghiotto, Christopher Haase, Mattia Drudi
|Audi Sport Team Tresor
|Audi R8 LMS evo II GT3
|2: 17.307
|
|2: 17.633
|2: 17,322
|2: 16.966
|5
|32
|Pro Cup
|Dries Vanthoor, Kelvin van der Linde, Charles Weerts
|Audi Sport Team WRT
|Audi R8 LMS evo II GT3
|2: 17,360
|
|2: 17.303
|2: 17.363
|2: 17.414
|6
|98
|Pro Cup
|Nicky Catsburg, Augusto Farfus, Nick Yelloly
|Rowe Racing
|BMW M4 GT3
|2: 17.430
|
|2: 17,288
|2: 18.044
|2: 16.960
|7
|66
|Pro Cup
|Ricardo Feller, Markus Winkelhock, Dennis Marschall
|Audi Sport Team Attempto
|Audi R8 LMS evo II GT3
|2: 17.485
|
|2: 17,278
|2: 17.856
|2: 17,323
|8
|2
|Pro Cup
|Luca Stolz, Steijn Schothorst, Maxi Götz
|AMG Team GetSpeed
|Mercedes-AMG GT3
|2: 17.486
|
|2: 17.986
|2: 17.838
|2: 16.635
|9
|88
|Pro Cup
|Raffaele Marciello, Daniel Juncadella, Jules Gounon
|AMG Team AKKODIS ASP
|Mercedes-AMG GT3
|2: 17,565
|
|2: 17.686
|2: 17.882
|2: 17.129
|10
|55
|Pro Cup
|Maro Engel, Maxi Buhk, Mikael Grenier
|AMG Team GruppeM Racing
|Mercedes-AMG GT3
|2: 17,577
|
|2: 17.739
|2: 17.812
|2: 17.182
|11
|54
|Pro Cup
|Klaus Bachler, Like Ledogar, Thomas Preining
|Dinamic Motorsport
|Porsche 911 GT3-R (991.II)
|2: 17,594
|
|2: 18.040
|2: 17.845
|2: 16,899
|12
|63
|Pro Cup
|Albert Costa, Mirko Bortolotti, Jack Aitken
|Emil Frey Racing
|Lamborghini Huracan GT3 Evo
|2: 17.602
|
|2: 18.162
|2: 17,273
|2: 17,371
|13
|95
|Pro Cup
|Maxime Martin, Marco Sorensen, Nicki Thiim
|Beechdean AMR
|Aston Martin Vantage AMR GT3
|2: 17.607
|
|2: 17,484
|2: 17.983
|2: 17,354
|14
|100
|Pro Cup
|Julien Andlauer, Marvin Dienst, Sven Müller
|Toksport WRT
|Porsche 911 GT3-R (991.II)
|2: 17.636
|
|2: 17,344
|2: 18.222
|2: 17,342
|15
|25
|Pro Cup
|Christopher Mies, Lucas Legeret, Patric Niederhauser
|Audi Sport Team Sainteloc Racing
|Audi R8 LMS evo II GT3
|2: 17.704
|
|2: 17.960
|2: 18.185
|2: 16.969
|16
|14
|Silver Cup
|Tuomas Tujula, Stuart White, Konsta Lappalainen
|Emil Frey Racing
|Lamborghini Huracan GT3 Evo
|2: 17.750
|
|2: 18.102
|2: 18.040
|2: 17.110
|17
|30
|Silver Cup
|Jean-Baptiste Simmenauer, Benjamin Goethe, Thomas Neubauer
|WRT team
|Audi R8 LMS evo II GT3
|2: 17.769
|
|2: 17,387
|2: 18.536
|2: 17,384
|18
|19
|Pro Cup
|Leo Roussel, Arthur Rougier, Giacomo Altoe
|Emil Frey Racing
|Lamborghini Huracan GT3 Evo
|2: 17.773
|
|2: 18.574
|2: 17.615
|2: 17.132
|19
|221
|Pro Cup
|Richard Lietz, Michael Christensen, Kevin Estre
|GPX Martini Racing
|Porsche 911 GT3-R (991.II)
|2: 17.824
|
|2: 18.223
|2: 18.307
|2: 16.943
|20
|777
|Silver Cup
|Al Faisal Al Zubair, Axcil Jefferies, Daniel Morad, Fabian Schiller
|Al Manar Racing by HRT
|Mercedes-AMG GT3
|2: 17.840
|2: 18.147
|2: 18.738
|2: 17.863
|2: 16.612
|21
|50
|Pro Cup
|Daniel Harper, Neil Verhagen, Max Hesse
|Rowe Racing
|BMW M4 GT3
|2: 17.974
|
|2: 18.220
|2: 18.048
|2: 17.654
|22
|74
|Pro Cup
|Felipe Nasr, Matt Campbell, Mathieu Jaminet
|EMA Motorsport
|Porsche 911 GT3-R (991.II)
|2: 18.090
|
|2: 19.176
|2: 17.790
|2: 17.304
|23
|23
|Pro Cup
|Ross Gunn, Alex Riberas, Charlie Eastwood
|Heart of Racing with TF Sport
|Aston Martin Vantage AMR GT3
|2: 18.101
|
|2: 17.630
|2: 19.092
|2: 17,582
|24
|87
|Silver Cup
|Casper Stevenson, Tommaso Mosca, Thomas Drouet
|AKKODIS ASP Team
|Mercedes-AMG GT3
|2: 18.174
|
|2: 18.558
|2: 18.256
|2: 17.709
|25
|46
|Pro Cup
|Valentino Rossi, Frederic Vervisch, Nico Müller
|Audi Sport Team WRT
|Audi R8 LMS evo II GT3
|2: 18.219
|
|2: 18.618
|2: 18.407
|2: 17.633
|26
|159
|Silver Cup
|James Baldwin, Vargas Manuel Maldonado, Ethan Simioni, Nicolai Kjaergaard
|Garage 59
|McLaren 720S GT3
|2: 18.264
|2: 18.652
|2: 18.164
|2: 17.976
|2: 18.265
|27
|4
|Silver Cup
|Jannes Fittje, Jordan Love, Alain Valente, Frank Bird
|Haupt Racing Team
|Mercedes-AMG GT3
|2: 18.278
|2: 18.863
|2: 17.956
|2: 18.306
|2: 17.990
|28
|38
|Pro Cup
|Marvin Kirchhöfer, Oliver Wilkinson, Rob Bell
|Jota
|McLaren 720S GT3
|2: 18.313
|
|2: 17,262
|2: 19.912
|2: 17.765
|29
|77
|Gold Cup
|Ahmad Al Harthy, Sam de Haan, Alex MacDowall, Sandy Mitchell
|Barwell Motorsport
|Lamborghini Huracan GT3 Evo
|2: 18.325
|2: 18.536
|2: 18.444
|2: 19.126
|2: 17.194
|30
|11
|Silver Cup
|Daniele Di Amato, Lorenzo Patrese, Alberto di Folco, Pierre Alexandre Jean
|Tresor by Car Collection
|Audi R8 LMS evo II GT3
|2: 18.440
|2: 19.317
|2: 18.746
|2: 17.642
|2: 18.056
|31
|57
|Gold Cup
|Jens Liebhauser, Russell Ward, Lorenzo Ferrari, Lucas Auer
|Winward Racing
|Mercedes-AMG GT3
|2: 18.444
|2: 19.771
|2: 18.949
|2: 18.567
|2: 16.491
|32
|563
|Silver Cup
|Karol Basz, Michele Beretta, Benjamin Hites, Yuki Nemoto
|VSR
|Lamborghini Huracan GT3 Evo
|2: 18.456
|2: 18.840
|2: 18.388
|2: 18.409
|2: 18.190
|33
|31
|Silver Cup
|Diego Menchaca, Lewis Proctor, Finlay Hutchison
|WRT team
|Audi R8 LMS evo II GT3
|2: 18.538
|
|2: 18.654
|2: 18.199
|2: 18.763
|34
|99
|Silver Cup
|Marius Zug, Juuso Puhakka, Nicolas Schöll, Alex Aka
|Attempto Racing
|Audi R8 LMS evo II GT3
|2: 18.562
|2: 18.329
|2: 19.088
|2: 18.615
|2: 18.216
|35
|26
|Silver Cup
|Aurelien Panis, Cesar Gazeau, Gilles Magnus, Nicolas Baert
|Sainteloc Junior Team
|Audi R8 LMS evo II GT3
|2: 18.578
|2: 18.380
|2: 18.915
|2: 18.299
|2: 18.718
|36
|90
|Silver Cup
|Sean Walkinshaw, Oscar Tunjo, Patrick Kujala, Ezequiel Perez Companc
|Madpanda Motorsport
|Mercedes-AMG GT3
|2: 18.696
|2: 19.612
|2: 19.023
|2: 18.278
|2: 17.873
|37
|34
|Gold Cup
|Michael Dinan, Robby Foley, Richard Heistand, Jens Klingmann
|Walkenhorst Motorsport
|BMW M4 GT3
|2: 18.723
|2: 20.126
|2: 18.418
|2: 18.703
|2: 17.646
|38
|91
|Gold Cup
|Alex Malykhin, Julien Apotheloz, Florian Latorre, Ayhancan Güven
|Allied Racing
|Porsche 911 GT3-R (991.II)
|2: 18.806
|2: 19.609
|2: 18.510
|2: 18.961
|2: 18.145
|39
|5
|Gold Cup
|Gabriele Piana, Florian Scholze, Hubert Haupt, Arjun Maini
|Haupt Racing Team
|Mercedes-AMG GT3
|2: 18.811
|2: 18.704
|2: 19.026
|2: 20.102
|2: 17.415
|40
|21
|Gold Cup
|Hugo Delacour, Cedric Sbirrazzuoli, Alessandro Balzan, David Perel
|AF Corse
|Ferrari 488 GT3
|2: 18.825
|2: 21.109
|2: 18.660
|2: 18.141
|2: 17,391
|41
|52
|Pro-AM Cup
|Stefano Costantini, Louis Machiels, Andrea Bertolini, Alessio Rovera
|AF Corse
|Ferrari 488 GT3
|2: 18.829
|2: 19.244
|2: 20.182
|2: 18.283
|2: 17.609
|42
|7
|Gold Cup
|Brendan Iribe, Sebastian Priaulx, Oliver Millroy, Frederik Schandorff
|Inception Racing
|McLaren 720S GT3
|2: 18.850
|2: 19.898
|2: 19.622
|2: 18.222
|2: 17.659
|43
|97
|Silver Cup
|David Pittard, Charlie Fagg, Theo Nouet, Roman de Angelis
|Beechdean AMR
|Aston Martin Vantage AMR GT3
|2: 18.945
|2: 18.375
|2: 19.162
|2: 19.206
|2: 19.037
|44
|33
|Gold Cup
|Arnold Robin, Ryuichiro Tomita, Ulysse De Pauw, Maxime Robin
|WRT team
|Audi R8 LMS evo II GT3
|2: 18.965
|2: 19.817
|2: 18.446
|2: 18.404
|2: 19.195
|45
|93
|Gold Cup
|Jonathan Hui, Loris Spinelli, Chris Froggatt, Eddie Cheever
|SKY – Storm Racing
|Mercedes-AMG GT3
|2: 19.014
|2: 20.914
|2: 18.011
|2: 19.559
|2: 17,574
|46
|56
|Silver Cup
|Marius Nakken, Mauro Calamia, Giorgio Roda, Mikkel O. Pedersen
|Dinamic Motorsport
|Porsche 911 GT3-R (991.II)
|2: 19.177
|2: 19.651
|2: 19.526
|2: 19.905
|2: 17.627
|47
|83
|Gold Cup
|Doriane Pin, Rahel Frey, Sarah Bovy, Michelle Gatting
|Iron Dames
|Ferrari 488 GT3
|2: 19.192
|2: 19.653
|2: 19.122
|2: 19.693
|2: 18.301
|48
|10
|Gold Cup
|Karim Ojjeh, Benjamin Lessennes, Antoine Leclerc, Adam Eteki
|Boutsen Racing
|Audi R8 LMS evo II GT3
|2: 19.217
|2: 21.122
|2: 18.374
|2: 19.662
|2: 17.711
|49
|24
|Pro-AM Cup
|Stefan Aust, Niki Leutwiler, Nico Menzel, Alessio Picariello
|Herberth Motorsport
|Porsche 911 GT3-R (991.II)
|2: 19.312
|2: 21.773
|2: 20.454
|2: 18.014
|2: 17.010
|50
|188
|Pro-AM Cup
|Alexander West, Miguel Ramos, Dean Macdonald, Henrique Chaves
|Garage 59
|McLaren 720S GT3
|2: 19.317
|2: 22.075
|2: 19.630
|2: 18.077
|2: 17.488
|51
|75
|Pro-AM Cup
|Dominik Baumann, Martin Konrad, Kenny Habul, Philip Ellis
|SunEnergy1- by SPS
|Mercedes-AMG GT3
|2: 19.429
|2: 18.826
|2: 19.729
|2: 20.789
|2: 18.373
|52
|163
|Silver Cup
|Baptiste Moulin, Mattia Michelotto, Marcus Paverud, Michael Dörrbecker
|VSR
|Lamborghini Huracan GT3 Evo
|2: 19.695
|2: 20.188
|2: 20.391
|2: 18.980
|2: 19.224
|53
|9
|Pro-AM Cup
|Antares Au, Kevin Tse, Dylan Pereira, Jaxon Evans
|Herberth Motorsport
|Porsche 911 GT3-R (991.II)
|2: 19.996
|2: 22.334
|2: 20.775
|2: 18.577
|2: 18.300
|54
|39
|Pro-AM Cup
|Piti Bhirombhakdi, Christophe Hamon, Tanard Sathienthirakul, Earl Bamber
|Singha Racing Team TP 12
|Porsche 911 GT3-R (991.II)
|2: 20.077
|2: 22.167
|2: 21.139
|2: 19.544
|2: 17.459
|55
|22
|Silver Cup
|Dominik Fischli, Patrik Matthiesen, Vincent Andronaco, Joel Sturm
|Allied Racing
|Porsche 911 GT3-R (991.II)
|2: 20.356
|2: 21.732
|2: 21.715
|2: 18.418
|2: 19.559
|56
|107
|Gold Cup
|Nigel Bailly, Stephane Lemeret, Antonin Borga, Maxime Soulet
|CMR
|Bentley Continental GT3
|2: 20.459
|2: 25.528
|2: 19.923
|2: 18.348
|2: 18.039
|57
|8
|Gold Cup
|Nicolas Gomar, Ruben del Sarte, Loris Cabirou, Mike Parisy
|AGS Events
|Lamborghini Huracan GT3 Evo
|2: 21.042
|2: 23.641
|2: 21.678
|2: 19.204
|2: 19.647
|58
|28
|Silver Cup
|Samantha Tan, Maxime Oosten, Nick Wittmer, Harry Gottsacker
|Samantha Tan Racing
|BMW M4 GT3
|2: 21.479
|2: 22.591
|2: 22.240
|2: 19.934
|2: 21.152
|59
|20
|Bronze Cup
|Tim Müller, George Kurtz, Valentin Pierburg, Reema Juffali
|SPS automotive performance
|Mercedes-AMG GT3
|2: 21.716
|2: 22.033
|2: 22.287
|2: 22.425
|2: 20.120
|60
|16
|Pro-AM Cup
|Adrian Henry de Silva, Stephen Grove, Brenton Grove, Matthew Payne
|Earl Bamber Motorsport
|Porsche 911 GT3-R (991.II)
|2: 21.908
|2: 24.531
|2: 23.097
|2: 20.895
|2: 19.112
|61
|44
|Gold Cup
|Patrick Assenheimer, Michael Blanchemain, Axel Blom, Jim Pla
|GetSpeed
|Mercedes-AMG GT3
|2: 22.360
|2: 18.375
|2: 25.545
|2: 27.850
|2: 17.670
|62
|35
|Bronze Cup
|Henry Walkenhorst, Jörg Breuer, Donald Yount, Theo Oeverhaus
|Walkenhorst Motorsport
|BMW M4 GT3
|2: 24.125
|2: 23.614
|2: 26.220
|2: 27.598
|2: 19.068
|63
|3
|Silver Cup
|Jeffrey Kingsley, Valdemar Eriksen, Sebastien Baud
|GetSpeed
|Mercedes-AMG GT3
|2: 20.273
|
|2: 20.350
|
|2: 20.197
|64
|47
|Pro Cup
|Dennis Olsen, Nick Tandy, Laurens Vanthoor
|KCMG
|Porsche 911 GT3-R (991.II)
|2: 17.468
|
|2: 17.468
|
|
|65
|27
|Silver Cup
|Max Weering, Isaac Tutumlu Lopez, Taylor Cooke, Brandon Leitch
|Leipert Motorsport
|Lamborghini Huracan GT3 Evo
|2: 20.435
|2: 21.232
|2: 19.638
|
|
|NC
|911
|Gold Cup
|Ralf Bohn, Alfred Renauer, Robert Renauer
|Herberth Motorsport
|Porsche 911 GT3-R (991.II)
|
