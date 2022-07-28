The Pre-Qualifications of the 24h of Spa-Francorchamps, an event valid for Fanatec GT World Challenge powered by AWS and Intercontinental GT Challenge, go to the Ferrari of Iron Lynx.

Clouds covered the sky on the Ardennes route, giving way to the refreshing breeze of the Belgian afternoon. 60 ‘session interrupted twice, the first to allow Pieter Bhirombhakdi (Porsche # 39) to get off the escape route at’ Les Combes’, and the second for Stephen Grove’s 911 # 16 crashed at turn 9 .

Molina / Nielsen / Calado finished as fastest in 2’18 “292 with their 488 # 51 in the leading PRO trio, in which we also find the Porsche # 221 of GPX Martini Racing and the Mercedes-AMG # 2 of GetSpeed, enclosed in just one tenth, as well as the other three to follow.

Fourth is the McLaren # 7 of Inception Racing, leading the Gold Class, with Porsche # 47 of KCMG and # 9 of Herberth Motorsport behind, the fastest of the PRO-AMs.

Also good was the Mercedes # 89 of Akkodis-ASP among the Silver, seventh overall with the little sister PRO # 88 behind him and the Lamborghini # 6 of Orange1-KPAX Racing.

Garage 59’s McLaren # 188 completes the Top 10 and takes second place in PRO-AM.

Testing suffered for Valentino Rossi, who has been running practically all the time with the Audi # 46 that he shares with Frédéric Vervisch and Nico Muller after missing Free Practice 1 due to technical problems. The ‘Doctor’ finds himself with Team WRT’s R8 in 59th place and takes 2 “5 off the lead, which is not a good sign at all for tonight’s Qualifying.