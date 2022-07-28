The Ferrari looks definitely in shape and a 488 stands out at an absolute level, and in the PRO Class, even in Free Practice 2 of the 24h of Spa-Francorchamps, this time carried out at night.

The drivers of the Fanatec GT World Challenge powered by AWS and Intercontinental GT Challenge powered by Pirelli are back on track practically immediately after Qualifying and the 488 # 51 of the Iron Lynx confirms itself at the top with the Calado / Nielsen / Molina trio to lap in 2 ‘ 18 “718.

The Audi # 32 of Team WRT and # 66 of Attempto Racing, with the Ferrari # 71 twin of the leaders who finished fourth at 0 “3, were mocked by a matter of very little.

Top5 also for the Audi # 25 of Saintéloc Racing, followed by the Lamborghini # 6 of Orange1-KPAX, the most in shape of the cars of Sant’Agata Bolognese, which beats the Mercedes # 5 of HRT – the best in the Gold Class – and # 55 by GruppeM Racing.

The Porsche # 47 of KCMG and # 24 of Herberth Motorsport close the Top10, the latter topping out in the PRO-AM Class, followed in the standings by the Mercedes # 777 of the Al Manar-HRT which achieves the best time in the Silver Class.

Another difficult session for Valentino Rossi, given that he puts together just 6 laps and ends up with the 52nd overall time.

Friday includes a short Warm-Up session in the late afternoon, before moving on to Superpole which will decide the starting grid for the top 20 in the race.