The Lamborghini of the Orange1 K-PAX Racing was excluded from the Superpole classification of the 24h of Spa-Francorchamps.

Andrea Caldarelli had conquered the record for the round of the Fanatec GT World Challenge powered by AWS and the Intercontinental GT Challenge powered by Pirelli which will start today at 4:45 pm with a capital performance in the timed session on Saturday evening.

During the technical checks, however, the Huracan # 6 was found to be irregular, as announced in the morning by the race direction.

“The engine parameters of car # 6 were not in line with those of the Balance of Performance tests and the air filter used is not the one fitted by Lamborghini in the BoP tests”, reads the official note.

All times were then canceled and a further penalty of 10 on the grid came in addition to a $ 25,000 fine to K-PAX Racing.

Caldarelli, who shares the wheel with Marco Mapelli and Jordan Pepper, will be forced to start from 30th position, as 20 competitors took part in the Superpole.

The Pole Position passes to the Mercedes-AMG # 88 of Team Akkodis-ASP driven by Raffaele Marciello, Daniel Juncadella and Jules Gounon.

24h of Spa: Lamborghini K-PAX penalty