Last 180 ‘on the time trial at the 24h of Spa-Francorchamps and then we will know who will be the winners of the Belgian race of Fanatec GT World Challenge powered by AWS and Intercontinental GT Challenge powered by Pirelli.

The 19th hour is practically wasted behind the Safety Car, which entered for the umpteenth time due to an accident that in this case could have been very serious for Miguel Ramos, touched at the exit of the corner ‘Paul Frère’ by Chris Froggatt and went ruinously against the guardrail by destroying the McLaren # 188 of Garage 59 with which he was second in PRO-AM.

The standard bearer of Sky-Tempesta Racing was subsequently given a 20 “penalty for having spun the Mercedes # 88 of Akkodis-ASP (Marciello / Gounon / Juncadella) to the ‘Bus Stop’, which is fighting for absolute success and in PRO class against Rowe Racing’s BMWs # 98 (Catsburg / Farfus / Yelloly) and # 50 (Harper / Hesse / Verhagen).

Incredible what happened at Eau Rouge towards the end of the hour, with Gounon trying to join the Aston Martin # 95 of Beechdean AMR driven by Nicki Thiim; at that point – with the track in its current conditions – it is practically impossible to pass in two and in full swing. The Dane broke down slightly and the touch between the two sent him into a spin, causing damage to the rear and to the tires that were resolved once he arrived in the pits, but dropped in the standings.

With the safety car in action earlier, the strategies were zeroed for everyone at first, then someone preferred to anticipate the next stop trying to benefit from it at the end.

This is the case of the Mercedes # 55 of the GruppeM (Engel / Grenier / Buhk) and of the Ferrari # 51 of Iron Lynx (Calado / Molina / Nielsen), fourth and fifth respectively, as well as the McLaren # 38

of the Jota (Bell / Kirchhofer / Wilkinson) and the Mercedes # 2 of GetSpeed ​​(Stolz / Schothorst / Gotz).

Also competing with them are the Ferrari # 71 of Iron Lynx (Rigon / Serra / Fuoco) and the Porsche # 47 of KCMG (Olsen / Tandy / Vanthoor), then the Aston # 95 and the Lamborghini # 6 of Orange1-KPAX ( Mapelli / Pepper / Caldarelli) eleventh and full laps.

Leading the Silver Cup Class is the Audi # 99 of Attempto Racing (Zug / Puhakka / Aka / Scholl) which stopped before the Lamborghini # 14 of Emil Frey Racing (Tujula / Lappalainen / White) and the Audi # 30 of Team WRT (Simmenauer / Neubauer / Goethe). Fourth was the Mercedes # 90 of Madpanda Motorsport (Perez Companc / Walkinshaw / Kujala / Tunjo), but further away.

In PRO-AM, the KO of McLaren # 188 of Garage 59 (Chaves / Macdonald / West / Ramos) opens the way to primacy for Ferrari # 52 of AF Corse (Bertolini / Machiels / Costantini / Rovera). Second and very far the Mercedes # 75 of SunEnergy 1 (Ellis / Habul / Konrad / Baumann), which overtook the Porsche # 39 of Singha Racing Team TP12 (Sathienthirakul / Bamber / Hamon / Bhirombhakdi).

In the Gold Cup, the Ferrari # 83 of the Iron Dames Frey / Gatting / Bovy / Pin always comfortably first, also because with the penalties received, the Mercedes # 93 of Sky-Tempesta (Hui / Cheever / Froggatt / Spinelli) went a long way away. McLaren # 7 of Inception Racing (Millroy / Iribe / Priaulx / Schandorff) virtually completes the podium.

New turnaround in Bronze Cup, which sees the BMW # 35 of Walkenhorst Motorsport (Walkenhorst / Breuer / Young / Oeverhaus) return to the lead ahead of the Mercedes # 20 of SPS Automotive Performance (Muller / Kurtz / Pierburg / Juffali), also punished with a Drive Through for too long stint of its riders.

The Audi # 46 of the WRT Team shared by Valentino Rossi with Vervisch and Muller took 15 “and a refueling too short compared to the allowed by the regulation, but continues in 19th place overall without much hope of recovery.