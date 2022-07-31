Halfway point made and sunrise rising on the 24h of Spa-Francorchamps, an event valid for Fanatec GT World Challenge powered by AWS and Intercontinental GT Challenge powered by Pirelli which has recently spent the Ardennes night, where the cold has not deterred fans , always numerous along the track and in the paddock.

As soon as we entered the 10th hour there was a bad accident at ‘Blanchimont’ which saw the Porsche # 16 driven by Matthew Payne crash into the barriers at high speed.

Fortunately, the EBM driver came out unharmed, but the repairs to the track protection structures required a very long intervention, so the race direction opted to display the red flag.

All restarted behind the Safety Car after almost 60 ‘of stop, the twist came with a mechanical problem that destroyed the hopes of victory of the Porsche driven by Estre / Christensen / Lietz (# 221 GPX Martini Racing).

McLaren # 159 of Garage 59 and Mercedes # 3 of GetSpeed ​​also retired, as well as Bentley # 107 of CMR and Lamborghini # 27 of Leipert Motorsport.

Once the race started again, the strategies were practically zeroed for most of the participants in the Top 10, while others opted for different choices.

A further neutralization occurred just around the middle of the race, when the Mercedes # 5 hit the AF Corse Ferrari # 21 at ‘Les Combes’. Gabriele Piana had to raise the white flag, while David Perel managed to bring the Red to the pits of the Piacenza team for repairs.

Frozen shower for Team WRT, which in the 15th hour found itself with two damaged cars, one of which is Valentino Rossi’s # 46. At that moment at the wheel of the yellow-black car was Nico Muller, behind the ‘twin’ # 32, who suddenly braked to avoid the McLaren in front of him; the Swiss was taken by surprise and collided with his teammate Charles Weerts, so now the ‘Doctor’ is driving with the car in a shabby front left in 20th place.

Yet another Safety Car on the track and restart that saw the Porsche # 47 of KCMG (Olsen / Tandy / Vanthoor) overtake the Ferrari # 71 of Iron Lynx (Rigon / Serra / Fuoco), punished with a Drive Through for not respecting the speed set in the latest Full Course Yellow.

Rowe Racing’s BMW # 98 (Catsburg / Farfus / Yelloly) climbs second, its twin # 50 of Harper / Hesse / Verhagen instead dropped 10a after they had also conducted operations around mid-race together.

The Mercedes # 88 of Akkodis-ASP (Marciello / Gounon / Juncadella) is vying for the podium with the Porsche # 74 of EMA Motorsport (Campbell / Nasr / Jaminet) and the Ferrari # 51 of Iron Lynx (Calado / Molina / Nielsen), who despite a spin in SC is sixth and in full swing for a good result.

Jota’s McLaren # 38 (Bell / Kirchhofer / Wilkinson) also did well, followed closely by Beechdean AMR’s Aston Martin # 95 (Martin / Thiim / Sorensen).

Mercedes # 2 of GetSpeed ​​(Stolz / Schothorst / Gotz) is ninth, # 55 of GruppeM (Engel / Grenier / Buhk) drops 11a, behind which is # 4 of HRT (Love / Fittje / Valente / Bird ) still leader of the Silver Cup.

In the category, the Lamborghini # 14 of Emil Frey Racing (Tujula / Lappalainen / White) and the Mercedes # 90 of Madpanda Motorsport (Perez Companc / Walkinshaw / Kujala / Tunjo) slide off the podium.

The Audi # 99 of Attempto Racing and # 30 of Team WRT (Simmenauer / Neubauer / Goethe) climb to second and third place respectively.

All unchanged in PRO-AM, with Herberth Motorsport’s Porsche # 24 (Menzel / Aust / Leutwiler / Picariello) leading operations in front of Garage 59’s McLaren # 188 (Chaves / Macdonald / West / Ramos). AF Corse Ferrari # 52 (Bertolini / Machiels / Costantini / Rovera) is third furthest behind, signaling that the irrepressible Alessio Rovera set the fastest lap of the race.

In the Gold Cup, HRT’s # 5 Mercedes out and primacy passes into the hands of the Iron Dames Frey / Gatting / Bovy / Pin Ferrari # 83 with a good lead over Walkenhorst Motorsport’s BMW # 34 (Dinan / Foley / Klingmann / Heistand) . Third is now the Mercedes # 57 of Winward Racing, fourth the # 93 of Sky-Tempesta (Hui / Cheever / Froggatt / Spinelli).

The Bronze Cup ranking does not change, where the BMW # 35 of Walkenhorst Motorsport (Walkenhorst / Breuer / Yount / Oeverhaus) commands the # 20 Mercedes of SPS Automotive Performance (Muller / Kurtz / Pierburg / Juffali).