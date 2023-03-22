The Abt Sportsline team has announced the line-up it will field for its Lamborghini at the 24h of the Nürburgring.

The German team had already confirmed a few weeks ago that it would race on the Nordschleife with the brand new Huracán GT3 EVO2 for the first time and today the names of those who will drive it have also arrived.

Directly from the Abt home here is Kelvin Van Der Linde, making his debut on the car from Sant’Agata Bolognese, but ready to benefit from the help of the official Toro drivers, namely Marco Mapelli and Jordan Pepper to get to know it properly.

Among other things, Mapelli and Van Der Linde took part in the first race of the Nürburgring Endurance Series last weekend to start refining everything with the members of the Kempten team.

Finally, together with them we will see Nicki Thiim at work, who returns to drive a Lamborghini after a few DTM races held in 2022, before interrupting the program due to financial problems of the T3 Motorsport team.

#27 ABT Sportsline Lamborghini Huracan GT3: Kelvin Van der Linde, Marco Mapelli Photo by: Alexander Trienitz

“The first impressions on the Nordschleife were very positive. I think we have great potential – says Van Der Linde – My teammates are fantastic, I already know some of the DTM mechanics and this is another reason why I already feel perfectly at home. I think that with this team we are strong and we can achieve a lot.”

Mapelli adds: “It’s great to be part of this project and to see how professionally everyone takes on the challenge. We all know what can happen in a 24-hour race, so the best possible preparation is key.”

Thiim was also happy: “After the first meeting with my teammates and with the whole team, I’m very excited and confident: this will be a great project. Representing the Lamborghini and Abt brands makes me very proud. My thanks also go to Aston Martin, who made it possible for me to participate without any problems.”

Pepper comments: “Abt shaped my career early on and gave me my first contract when I came to Europe at the time. So being part of this project now is very special for me. team and Lamborghini, and I’m sure the two brands will form a strong partnership on the track.”

Abt CEO Thomas Biermaier comments: “We are delighted to have put together such a strong team for Abt’s return to the N24. The four guys not only have a lot of experience in GT3 racing, on the Nordschleife and partly also in Lamborghinis. , but they also get along very well with each other: a very important factor, especially in this race. As always in motorsports, obviously we wish we had more time to prepare. But we are working point by point. The team is increasingly united and the expectation among riders, mechanics and engineers is growing”.

Abt will be back in action with its Huracán on the Green Inferno on 1 April for the second round of the NLS season, ahead of the Qualifying Race for the N24 scheduled for 22-23 April. The race will instead take place on 20-21 May.