The 24h of the Nürburgring for the 2024 edition will change its date to avoid coincidences with the FIA ​​World Endurance Championship and Formula E.

ADAC Nordrhein had initially scheduled the event to be held on the Nordschleife for the weekend of 9-12 May, but with several protagonists also competing in other series, it has been decided that for next year the race will take place on the weekend of May 30-June 2.

This will allow the teams and official drivers not to run into choices regarding the 6h of Spa of the Endurance World Championship, which as we know will introduce the LMGT3 Class for next season, as well as a series of competitors who also have commitments with electric single-seaters .

Among other things, the Rock Am Ring (June 7-9) is scheduled for the same period, another event held at the German circuit which, as always, attracts a flood of people.

#30 Frikadelli Racing Team Ferrari 296 GT3: Earl Bamber, Nick Catsburg, David Pittard, Felipe Fernandez Laser Photo by: 24h Nurburgring

“We are very happy that Rock Am Ring and the Nürburgring have joined us in taking on the short-term logistical and technical challenge of having two completely different events, each with tens of thousands of spectators, on two consecutive weekends.” explains Walter Hornung, race director of the 24h Nürburgring.

“We didn’t want to put the protagonists in the awkward position of choosing which race to do and I must say that the organizers of Rock Am Ring, as well as the Nürburgring, were very flexible when it came to moving the N24”.

“Rock am Ring will take place as planned from 7 to 9 June 2024, but the set-up and tear-down times for the two events, which are now following each other, are to be drastically reduced.”

In this regard, Hornung also removed a pebble from his shoe by pointing out that nowadays it is becoming increasingly difficult to set dates for the competitions, with so many coincidences that they risk inevitably causing some to skip an appointment protagonists.

“We know how complex coordination with other series and individual GT3 events is, which is why we had already announced the dates for the 24h Nürburgring from 2021 until 2028.”

“Of course all those directly involved are aware of this, so as to avoid overlapping dates in the international calendar and collisions with other important events in the same place.”

Atmosphere Photo by: Marc Fleury

It should be noted that the 1000 Km of Paul Ricard of the GT World Challenge Europe is usually held on the first weekend of June; next week, at the 24h of Spa-Francorchamps, the annual conference of the SRO Motorsports Group will be held and here the first dates of the next season could be announced, net of the calendars that have already been published.

For this year, for example, the 24h of Spa was brought forward by a month when Formula 1 decided – even with great delay, it must be said – to fix the Belgian GP on the Ardennes track precisely when the 24h was supposed to take place , forcing Stéphane Ratel and partners to modify the initially drawn up calendar.