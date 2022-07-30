As per tradition, Pirelli is preparing to “occupy” the Spa circuit for the 24 Hours, thanks to a logistical and organizational effort that has few equals in the world of international motorsport.

40 vehicles, over 150 including engineers, technicians and management staff, more than 17,000 tires, destined to equip five championships, including the queen classes of the GT World Challenge and the Intercontinental GT Challenge.

THE CHALLENGE

The 7.004 km Belgian circuit is known for the severity of the curves, in particular Eau Rouge-Raidillon, Double Gauche and Blanchimont, which demand the most from GT3 cars, and for the changeable weather, which disrupts race strategies and often subverts the ranking as happened last year.

To the traditional pitfalls of this race, the 2022 edition adds the unknown factor of the renewed layout, with new asphalt and new configuration of the curbs and escape routes, which have made the track faster and more challenging both for the cars and for the tires. .

Matteo Braga, Pirelli GT manager, and Matteo Bonciani Photo by: Pirelli

THE TIRES

The 66 GT3 cars entered will be fitted with the Pirelli P Zero DHF, a product developed to meet the specific needs of all GT classes.

Among the features of the P Zero DHF, which replaced the DHE used until last year, there are the wider working range, also optimized for warmer temperatures, and a new construction, which improves the balance of the car with a better connection. between front and rear.

The DHF will also equip the support cars of the GT4 European Series. The cars participating in the Lamborghini Super Trofeo Europe will instead be equipped with the DHC, while those competing in the Formula Regional European will mount the DMBs, both new products, developed for the 2022 season.

Pirelli Photo by: Pirelli

“Spa-Francorchamps always represents a great challenge for tires, which are put to the test for the entire duration of the 24 Hours with all kinds of stresses, both thermal and mechanical,” said Matteo Braga, head of Pirelli’s GT activities.

“Given the pace and reliability of the current generation of GT3 cars, the race is likely to be a long sprint at high speeds and it will take careful work to find the right balance between peak performance and pace.”

“Furthermore, the resurfacing of the track has not only generated more grip, but has also eliminated some disconnections, so much so that the cars are now able to maintain higher speeds in the corners and throughout the straight”.

“Finally, we must consider the new configuration of some gravel escape routes wider than in the past, closer to the edge of the track, which add a new unknown in a race like the 24 Hours where cars often go out of the way. ideal trajectory. Compliance with the track limits will become crucial to keep the surface of the track clean “.

Pirelli Photo by: Pirelli

THE RULES

The cars have a maximum of 30 sets of dry tires available for the entire race weekend, to which one is added in the case of participation in the Super Pole. This set cannot, however, be used in competition. There are no restrictions on wet tires.

THE COMPETITORS

The race features a grid of 65 GT3 cars, with 23 professional entrants. The cars of the car manufacturers participating in the 24 Hours are also fitted with Pirelli tires on the road.