Mercedes, Audi and Ferrari celebrate their respective successes at the 24h of Spa-Francorchamps, a race valid for the 2022 season of Fanatec GT World Challenge powered by AWS – Endurance Cup – and Intercontinental GT Challenge powered by Pirelli.

The main news is that it hasn’t rained in the Ardennes (but it hasn’t happened for 5 weeks now as we were told by the locals) and after two years of restrictions the public has invaded the paddock since the early hours of each day.

The attendance recorded by SRO Motorsports Group was 73,000 people, who in addition to the good weather with a very pleasant sun, enjoyed a truly beautiful race full of ideas and twists, reversals and surprises from the start and up to the exhibition of the checkered flag.

The departure Photo by: Eric Le Galliot

PRO

On an absolute level and in the PRO Class it is a triumph for Raffaele Marciello and Mercedes. Having conquered the Super Pole in recent years, ‘Lello’ led the # 88 AMG shared with Jules Gounon and Daniel Juncadella to triumph.

The trio of Team Akkodis-ASP was immediately in contention for the first place and fought hard against fierce competition from BMW, Porsche and Ferrari, but also from brand mates.

Stolz / Schothorst / Gotz tried to the last, even with a few doors, to beat their fellow rivals, but in the end they had to settle for the place of honor with the Mercedes # 2 of GetSpeed, still giving the manufacturer a nice double win. of the Star.

On the third step of the podium is the Ferrari # 71 of Iron Lynx in the hands of Fuoco / Serra / Rigon, which despite suffering the lack of speed on the straight compared to the competing cars manages to take home a trophy, despite having had to serve a Drive Through at dawn on Sunday when she took over the lead.

Fourth is the Mercedes # 55 of the GruppeM (Engel / Grenier / Buhk), one of the last to stop for the pit stop, while the fifth place is for those who actually chew very bitter.

It’s the BMW, as Rowe Racing’s # 98 M4 (Catsburg / Farfus / Yelloly) could sneak up on the # 88 Mercedes, but it punctured the right rear right at the 23rd hour and slipped seventh.

In this way, its twin # 50 driven by Harper / Hesse / Verhagen rises to the Top5, which in the last 60 ‘got rid of the Porsche # 47 of KCMG (Olsen / Tandy / Vanthoor) with a nice overtaking, sixth at the finish line and in defense on the last lap on # 98.

A good figure is made by the McLaren # 38 of Jota (Bell / Kirchhofer / Wilkinson) with the eighth place.

The Ferrari # 51 of Iron Lynx (Calado / Molina / Nielsen) could certainly aspire to something more, unlucky in the episodes and found itself back in the standings with little chance of recovery despite the determination and quality of the crew.

In Top10 the Aston Martin # 95 of Beechdean AMR (Thiim / Martin / Sorensen) also closes, starring in a contact at Eau Rouge with Gounon on Sunday morning that could have cost a lot.

The face of the Lamborghini is partially saved by the # 6 of Orange1-KPAX (Mapelli / Pepper / Caldarelli); after being punished for a post-Qualifying irregularity, the del Toro car managed by the US team goes back as far as it can, also accusing punctures and penalties that do not allow it to go beyond 11th place.

The # 63 of Emil Frey Racing (Bortolotti / Costa / Aitken) retired due to an accident during the night, with the # 19 of Altoè / Rougier / Roussel finishing 15th.

# 46 Team WRT Audi R8 LMS evo II GT3: Frederic Vervisch, Nico Muller, Valentino Rossi Photo by: Audi Communications Motorsport

Valentino Rossi’s first 24h in career ends with a 17th place overall and 14th among the PROs, started by his colleagues starting from 35th place (10 penalty positions after the Qualifications for errors of the Pesaro rider, admitted candidly). The ‘Doctor’ made no other particularly serious mistakes in the race, apart from an off-track exit without major consequences in the night and a wide in ‘Puhon’ during the last driving session.

The Italian shared the steering wheel of the Audi R8 LMS # 46 with Frédéric Vervisch and Nico Müller, and the Swiss was the protagonist of the mistake that saw him crash into the Audi # 32 of his teammates Weerts / Vanthoor / Van Der Linde eliminating it and reporting damage to the front of the bodywork which was best adjusted by the Belgian team.

# 52 AF Corse Ferrari 488 GT3: Stefano Costantini, Louis Machiels, Andrea Bertolini, Alessio Rovera Photo by: Eric Le Galliot

PRO-AM

In PRO-AM, AF Corse’s Ferari # 52 makes an incredible comeback from the back of the grid. The Piacenza team was unable to deploy the 488 in Pole Position at the start due to a loss, but with great calm and patience, combined with a sometimes frenzied pace, the Bertolini / Machiels / Costantini / Rovera quartet climbs up the slope and conquers with merit the success.

The affirmation is seasoned by the monstrous performances of Alessio Rovera, author of the fastest lap of the race (2’17 “480) which is also the new record for the event with a GT3.

The KOs of McLaren # 188 of Garage 59 and Porsche # 24 of Herberth Motorsport certainly favored the car from Maranello, but also the Mercedes # 75 of SunEnergy 1 (Ellis / Habul / Konrad / Baumann), in place of honor after having passed the Porsche # 39 of Singha Racing Team TP12 (Sathienthirakul / Bamber / Hamon / Bhirombhakdi) on Sunday morning.

# 83 Iron Dames Ferrari 488 GT3: Rahel Frey, Sarah Bovy, Michelle Gatting, Doriane Pin Photo by: Eric Le Galliot

GOLD CUP

Ferrari party also in the Gold Cup for the victory of the Iron Dames on the pink Ferrari # 83. Rahel Frey, Michelle Gatting, Sarah Bovy and Doriane Pin did not do anything wrong, giving themselves a well-deserved success that comes almost a month after the one lost for nothing in Monza in the 6h of the FIA ​​WEC.

The girls played them loudly to their male colleagues, starting from the Audi # 33 of Team WRT (De Pauw / Tomita / M.Robin / A.Robin), which climbed second in the last hours after the disasters made by the # 93 Mercedes of Sky- Tempesta (Hui / Cheever / Froggatt / Spinelli), who between errors and penalties lost the podium to the advantage of McLaren # 7 of Inception Racing (Millroy / Iribe / Priaulx / Schandorff).

# 30 Team WRT Audi R8 LMS evo II GT3: Thomas Neubauer, Benjamin Goethe, Jean-Baptiste Simmenauer Photo by: Eric Le Galliot

SILVER CUP

Audi celebrates the double win in the Silver Cup achieved in the last hour of racing. The # 30 of Team WRT (Simmenauer / Neubauer / Goethe) stands out, followed by the # 99 of Attempto Racing (Zug / Puhakka / Aka / Scholl).

The 1-2 of the Four Rings, as we said, comes in conjunction with the bitterness of the Lamborghini, which is found with the # 14 of Emil Frey Racing (Tujula / Lappalainen / White) to puncture the rear left just 45 ‘from the conclusion, contenting himself with the podium.

Fourth place for the Lamborghini # 163 lined up by VSR for Moulin / Michelotto / Dorrbecker / Paverud, in the Top5 also the Mercedes # 90 of Madpanda Motorsport (Perez Companc / Walkinshaw / Kujala / Tunjo) which had performed well during the race, but paying some penalties badly. Behind we find the Porsches of Dinamic Motorsport (# 56) and Allied Racing (# 22).

# 20 SPS automotive performance Mercedes-AMG GT3: George Kurtz, Valentin Pierburg, Ian Loggie, Reema Juffali Photo by: Mercedes AMG

BRONZE CUP

In the Bronze Cup the fight was only between two competitors and in the end, between reversals and various twists, the Mercedes # 20 of SPS Automotive Performance (Müller / Kurtz / Pierburg / Juffali) prevails.

This is also due to the puncture that in the last two hours sent the BMW # 35 of Walkenhorst Motorsport (Walkenhorst / Breuer / Young / Oeverhaus) almost to the wall, saved by losing only the diffuser in the grass coming out of ‘Blanchimont’, but returned running for the trophy.

Further insult, another tire blown over the last half hour, but recovered with replacement at least to see the checkered flag, also here with a girl – Reema Juffali in fact – to pass victorious.