Walkenhorst Motorsport presented the livery of the Ferrari 488 GTE Evo with which it will have the honor of taking part in the 2023 24h of Le Mans.

The team based in Melle, Germany, which has always been associated with German brands such as BMW, won the title in the Asian Le Mans Series earlier this year, earning an invitation to the Centenary edition of the famous French race, scheduled at the Circuit de la Sarthe on June 10-11.

With a GTE-spec BMW no longer available to enter the LMGTE AM Class, the German squad has chosen Ferrari to attend what is the fourth event of the FIA ​​World Endurance Championship.

The 488 will have the #100 on the side, in honor of the birthday of the race, and a black-blue livery dictated by audio system sponsor McIntosh, with musical notes on the side where the volume indicator band also appears.

The Maranello car will be prepared in collaboration with AF Corse for the trio formed by Chandler Hull, Andrew Haryanto and Jeff Segal and there will soon be a shakedown to check that everything is in order, before going to France for the official tests which will take place on the Sunday before 24h.

“I am very happy to be going to Le Mans with Walkenhorst Motorsport this year. It is always a great privilege to race the 24h, especially this year for the 100th anniversary of the race and the last year of the GTE cars,” said Segal. I have many fond memories behind the wheel of various Ferraris at Le Mans and I am looking forward to adding another chapter with Walkenhorst Motorsport this year!Of course, this race is always a great challenge, but I think we have a good chance with this team and the training of pilots”.

Hull adds: “Our goal was to win the Asian Le Mans Series championship and secure an invitation to the 24 Hours of Le Mans. To achieve that and be on the 100th anniversary of the race couldn’t be more exciting. Our team, the line-up of drivers and the Ferrari 488 GTE are ready for the challenge. Le Mans is every driver’s goal and dream.”

Haryanto was also happy: “I am very happy with the possibility of participating in the 24 Hours of Le Mans with Walkenhorst Motorsport. We will do our best to be at the top of the class”.

Team boss Niclas Königbauer: “Of course we are looking forward to the 24 Hours of Le Mans. However, we are aware that Le Mans offers special challenges, especially when it comes to the right strategy. Our line-up of drivers is very balanced and I am convinced that we will have a good line-up at the start. We have ambitious goals, we want to be successful and be on the podium. In this regard, we are doing everything we can to make sure we are well prepared for the race.”